Maintenance Supervisor – Rail

Primary Purpose of Role: – Perform daily and weekly inspection & repairs of facility and equipment to ensure smooth operations
Formal Education/Training
- Trade Test – Millwright
- 5+ years’ experience, railway and manufacturing experience – Preferred
Primary Objectives:
? Develop and update preventative Maintenance planning of all plant equipment, fire extinguishers, lifting devices, forklifts, generator on a daily, weekly, monthly, yearly bases as per standard equipment maintenance requirements – ensure these tasks are completed timely.
? Ensure yearly equipment calibrations are maintained and conducted. Update as required.
? Update and manage the maintenance tracker/ schedule, notify the business/ operations of the required upkeep of equipment and building maintenance tied to production output.
? Oversee maintenance contractors to carry out specialized duties.
? Delegate maintenance issues to appropriate contractors for effective resolution.
? Inspect equipment to identify operational inefficiency and facilitate optimization. Including emergency generator.
? Conduct weekly GEMBA plant inspections with management inline of EHS requirements.
? Perform periodic maintenance and routine calibration of mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic systems. In our case pneumatics more often.
? Manage the process of disposal of worn-out/damaged machinery as well as the installation of new equipment.
? Proffer technical advice and recommendations to the maintenance contractors to ensure an efficient resolution.
? Conduct risk assessments to identify possible hazard around building facilities or equipment
? Design and implement programs for effective maintenance operations
? Ensure adherence to health/safety procedures and policies (Contractors included)
Establish budget with the MD, Finance director and manager. Prepare and manage maintenance budgets.
? Monitor equipment inventory (critical spares) and place orders when necessary to ensure availability. – familiar with a 3-quote system.
? Self-maintain and Supervise the activities of a building upkeep personnel (cleaners) to ensure they maintain a clean facility (Confirm with first. Cleaners to report to)
? Prepare daily, weekly and monthly maintenance schedules for the upkeep of the facility.
? Maintain accurate record of maintenance operations and present to upper management reports of daily activities.
? To specifically help determine a company’s strategic, financial, and operational achievements, especially compared to those of other businesses within the same sector this role will include KPIs measures.
? Sign-Off as maintenance leader of all new equipment
? To look after production and warehouse areas in the plant at the request of your direct manager.
? Driving the forklift
? Absentee cover and any rearrangement within the plant
? When there’s new project, you will need to assist in setting up the proposed compressor line in facilities and tooling and lead the refurbishment of the compressor on a schedule. This would include delivery, quality and cost.
? Conduct general Electrical, mechanical, plumbing maintenance as required.
? Weld and repair mechanical or fabricated structures in line of the maintenance / upkeep of company equipment and property.
Essential work skills
- installation, maintenance, and repair of industrial machinery and equipment
- Ability to solve practical problems
- Electrical and mechanical fault finding and repair skills.
- Ability to weld using – Stick, CO2 or Tig.
- General Electrical building maintenance
- Adherence to company policies and procedures including Quality Assurance and safety
- Computer literacy (MS Office)
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Sound verbal and written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- railway and manufacturing experience
- Site Equipment
- Plant Inspection
- Operational Engineering
- Mechanical Maintenance Engineering
- Electrical Maintenance
- Plant Safety
- Line maintenance
- Multi-Skilled Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma