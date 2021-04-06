Maintenance Supervisor – Rail

Primary Purpose of Role: – Perform daily and weekly inspection & repairs of facility and equipment to ensure smooth operations

Formal Education/Training

Trade Test – Millwright

5+ years’ experience, railway and manufacturing experience – Preferred

Primary Objectives:

? Develop and update preventative Maintenance planning of all plant equipment, fire extinguishers, lifting devices, forklifts, generator on a daily, weekly, monthly, yearly bases as per standard equipment maintenance requirements – ensure these tasks are completed timely.

? Ensure yearly equipment calibrations are maintained and conducted. Update as required.

? Update and manage the maintenance tracker/ schedule, notify the business/ operations of the required upkeep of equipment and building maintenance tied to production output.

? Oversee maintenance contractors to carry out specialized duties.

? Delegate maintenance issues to appropriate contractors for effective resolution.

? Inspect equipment to identify operational inefficiency and facilitate optimization. Including emergency generator.

? Conduct weekly GEMBA plant inspections with management inline of EHS requirements.

? Perform periodic maintenance and routine calibration of mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic systems. In our case pneumatics more often.

? Manage the process of disposal of worn-out/damaged machinery as well as the installation of new equipment.

? Proffer technical advice and recommendations to the maintenance contractors to ensure an efficient resolution.

? Conduct risk assessments to identify possible hazard around building facilities or equipment

? Design and implement programs for effective maintenance operations

? Ensure adherence to health/safety procedures and policies (Contractors included)

Establish budget with the MD, Finance director and manager. Prepare and manage maintenance budgets.

? Monitor equipment inventory (critical spares) and place orders when necessary to ensure availability. – familiar with a 3-quote system.

? Self-maintain and Supervise the activities of a building upkeep personnel (cleaners) to ensure they maintain a clean facility (Confirm with first. Cleaners to report to)

? Prepare daily, weekly and monthly maintenance schedules for the upkeep of the facility.

? Maintain accurate record of maintenance operations and present to upper management reports of daily activities.

? To specifically help determine a company’s strategic, financial, and operational achievements, especially compared to those of other businesses within the same sector this role will include KPIs measures.

? Sign-Off as maintenance leader of all new equipment

? To look after production and warehouse areas in the plant at the request of your direct manager.

? Driving the forklift

? Absentee cover and any rearrangement within the plant

? When there’s new project, you will need to assist in setting up the proposed compressor line in facilities and tooling and lead the refurbishment of the compressor on a schedule. This would include delivery, quality and cost.

? Conduct general Electrical, mechanical, plumbing maintenance as required.

? Weld and repair mechanical or fabricated structures in line of the maintenance / upkeep of company equipment and property.

Essential work skills

installation, maintenance, and repair of industrial machinery and equipment

Ability to solve practical problems

Electrical and mechanical fault finding and repair skills.

Ability to weld using – Stick, CO2 or Tig.

General Electrical building maintenance

Adherence to company policies and procedures including Quality Assurance and safety

Computer literacy (MS Office)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Sound verbal and written communication skills

Desired Skills:

railway and manufacturing experience

Site Equipment

Plant Inspection

Operational Engineering

Mechanical Maintenance Engineering

Electrical Maintenance

Plant Safety

Line maintenance

Multi-Skilled Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

