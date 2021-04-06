Manager – Credit Risk & Compliance at Dawning Truth

Manager – Credit Risk & Compliance

Top Asset Finance firm seeks Manager – Credit Risk & Compliance. Manage Credit Risk Portfolio and Regulatory Compliance.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to All Races

Credit Risk Management for Asset Finance Deals

Risk and Facility Management

Sales Team Mentorship

Relationship Management with Banks and Funders

Mentor and Guide

Make it Happen Person

5 years Credit Risk for Asset Finance

5 years Business Credit Risk Assessment

2 years Working with a Sales Team

5 years Working with Banks or Lenders

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Asset Finance sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Credit Risk Management

Compliance Management

Risk Reporting

Mentoring Sales Staff on Deals

Manage Relationships with Banks and Funders

Key Job Deliverables:

Minimise Risk while Ensuring Quality Credit Deals are Approved

Work with Sales Team to Maximise Responsible Deal Volume

Ensure a Solid Working Relationship with Funders and Banks

Background work experience:

BCom Finance + Risk Qualification (Adv: CA SA/ CFA)

Credit Risk Management for Asset Finance Deals

Management of Credit Risk for Asset Finance in say a Bank, IT Rental or Office Automation Company

Assessing the Credit Risk of a Business using CashFlow Statements, Income Statements, Balances Sheets and Surety

Guiding and Mentoring the Sales Team to Help Them Acquire and Process Quality Deals

Submitting Credit Applications to Banks and Lenders

Advantageous: Specific Experience in IT Asset Finance or Office Automation Asset Finance

Personality Summary:

High Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Industry leader

You can make your mark here

Reports to: CFO

Location: Roodepoort, Johannesburg

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R600K to R650K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j715

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Email: [Email Address Removed]

