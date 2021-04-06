Marketing Coordinator / Assistant at Fourier Recruitment

We are looking for a Marketing Assistant who will be working closely with our marketing team to develop and implement marketing plans and strategies for our brands. As a successful hire, you will contribute to existing marketing programs, while assisting with the development of new initiatives aligned with company and client goals. The marketing assistant must be an organized multitasker able to handle many diverse projects at once and meet tight deadlines.Competencies:

Project planning, document organization, task management and team management

Strong analytical skills

Ability to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment

Excellent problem-solving skills

Must be willing to travel to offsite events and sessions

Strong communication and organizational skills

Core Focus:

Marketing products by developing and implementing marketing and advertising campaigns.

Tracks sales data, maintains promotional materials inventory, plans meetings and trade shows, maintains databases, and prepares reports.

Key Responsibilities:

To support the overall marketing requirements in the company’s daily operations, including projects, promotions, and media campaigns.

To coordinate and arrange mailings, projects, and special events.

To research, develop, and report on new marketing data in order to ensure management can develop the appropriate marketing direction.

To help to develop new materials used for presentations, reports, correspondence, and proposals.

Implement marketing and advertising campaigns in-line with marketing and sales strategies, plans, and objectives.

Support the company in writing and executing the annual plans as well as any ad-hoc projects, ensuring campaigns focus on core messages to deliver growth.

Maintain promotional materials inventory, maintain databases and prepare reports.

Develop & prepare content for marketing literature, social media and website.

Implement media plans designed to meet campaign objectives within budget constraints

Plan meetings and trade shows by identifying, assembling, and coordinating requirements, establishing contacts, developing schedules and assignments, and coordinating mailing lists.

Undertake any other duties or projects as directed by the line manager such as research projects

Minimum Requirements

Proven experience as a marketing assistant

Good understanding of office management and marketing principles

Demonstrable ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines

Well-organized with a customer-oriented approach

Good knowledge of market research techniques and databases

Excellent knowledge of MS Office, marketing computer software and online applications (CRM tools, online analytics, Google Adwords etc.)

Exquisite communication and people skills

Positive attitude with good multitasking and organizational ability

Excellent proficiency in English

High School diploma; BSc in Marketing, Business or relevant field is a strong advantage

