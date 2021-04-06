Parts Counter Sales

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a Parts Counter Sales to conduct all transitions with customers with the utmost courtesy. To correctly place such items in stores, ensure accurate identification of customer’s needs by means of parts catalogues and computers stock lists.

Qualification/ Experience

Matric / Grade 12 as minimum qualification or/plus proven experience and success in parts sales in the material handling or related industry; minimum of 3 years experience

Code 8 Driver’s licence

Experience in and understanding of counter sales functions.

Preferred Understanding and working knowledge of Kerridge system

Advanced / Expert Computer literacy in MS Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel

Responsibilities

Perform overall sales function of parts and aftermarket product sales to external and internal clients

Answer customers’ questions about products, prices and availability

Timeously and accurately prepare and distribute quotes

Provide pricing guidelines and discounts pertaining to specific service agreements / major clients

Maintain accurate records, using automated systems

Prepare sales contracts for orders obtained and submit orders for processing.

Collaborate with colleagues to exchange information such as selling strategies and marketing information

Read catalogues, Electronic Parts Catalogues, or computer displays in order to determine replacement part stock numbers and prices

Determine replacement parts required, according to inspections of old parts, customer requests, or customers’ descriptions of malfunctions

Receive and fill telephone orders for parts

Fill customer orders from stock

Prepare sales slips or sales contracts

Responsible for stock takes – perpetual and bi-annual

Advise customers on substitution of parts when identical replacements are not available

Examine returned parts for defects, and exchange defective parts or process credit notes.

Responsible to accurately and timeously prepare and distribute scheduled (monthly, weekly and daily) and ad-hoc reports as might be requested by department manager

Responsible for timeous and accurate execution of all administrative duties related to this position

Responsible for daily / monthly ordering of stock as per customers request/needs

Receive and count stock items, and accurately record data

Accurate packing and unpacking of items to be stocked on shelves in stockrooms, warehouses or storage yards

Accurate picking of orders according to computer generated requisitioning picking slips and customer invoices

Verify inventories by comparing them to physical counts of stock and to investigate and resolve discrepancies / adjust errors

Store items in an orderly and accessible manner in the warehouse/ supply rooms/ storage yard or other designated area(s)

Mark stock items correctly by using appropriate labelling

Examine and inspect security of stockroom/warehouse/storage yard and report any abnormality to the manager

Responsible to ensure quality of customer interaction and service is exceeding internal and external customer expectations; ensure communication / feedback to customers are prompt and correct.

