Personal Lines Underwriter

Insurance Broker concern requires Underwriters to provide stakeholders with personal line underwriting services in order to retain existing clients and to secure new business.

Responsibilities:

Ensure excellent communication with all stakeholders;

Build relationships with internal and external stakeholders;

New business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;

Conduct risk assessments;

Analyse client portfolios;

Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;

Arrange valuations and reinsurance;

Raise premiums;

Requirements:

Matric or relevant qualification;

RE5;

FAIS compliant;

3 Years’ experience working in a client services environment;

3 Years’ experience as a Personal Lines Underwriter;

Own vehicle and drivers licence essential.

Please visit our website, www.Manpower.co.za to submit your CV directly or to view other jobs.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If your profile is not shortlisted, we will place your CV on our database and contact you as soon as a suitable position does become available. You are welcome to contact us to discuss other job opportunities.

Learn more/Apply for this position