Project and Operations Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, within the Telecommunications industry, is in search of a Project and Operations Manager at Executive level to manage and direct project and operations teams to achieve organisation targets.Client DetailsOur client, based in Johannesburg, is a Telecommunications company that forms part of a leading Telecommunications brand within South Africa.DescriptionThe Project and Operations Manager will be responsible for leading large and complex projects and day-to-day operations within the [URL Removed] addition, the Project and Operations Manager will be responsible for the following:

Provide input into overall organisational strategy and strategic objectives to determine values and mission, and plan for short and long-term goals.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of core products and utilize this knowledge to successfully support and direct operations teams.

Responsible for the development and implementation of new operational processes and procedures for effective and efficient team operations

Effectively manage operations expenses to ensure delivery of internal gross margin goals.

Identify opportunities and weaknesses within operations and create proposals to create value and increase operational efficiency.

Work effectively with internal support departments (Marketing, Finance, and Commercial / Product Development) to develop effective strategies that promote operational effectiveness.

Provide analytical support on tasks such as competitive research, customer profiling, etc.

Establish and manage work schedules.

Encourage a company culture that drives top performance and high morale.

Collaborate with senior stakeholders.

Build alliances and partnerships with other organizations.

ProfileQualifications and Education:

15 years’ experience within the Telecommunications industry in operations and / or project management roles

Experience with specific experience in cellular / post-paid, commercial functions and new business or product development

Minimum, Matric

Job OfferR1,400,000 Cost To Company per annum – R1,600,000 Cost To Company per annum

About The Employer:

A Telecommunications brand

