Project and Operations Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Apr 6, 2021

Our client, within the Telecommunications industry, is in search of a Project and Operations Manager at Executive level to manage and direct project and operations teams to achieve organisation targets.Client DetailsOur client, based in Johannesburg, is a Telecommunications company that forms part of a leading Telecommunications brand within South Africa.DescriptionThe Project and Operations Manager will be responsible for leading large and complex projects and day-to-day operations within the [URL Removed] addition, the Project and Operations Manager will be responsible for the following:

  • Provide input into overall organisational strategy and strategic objectives to determine values and mission, and plan for short and long-term goals.
  • Develop an in-depth knowledge of core products and utilize this knowledge to successfully support and direct operations teams.
  • Responsible for the development and implementation of new operational processes and procedures for effective and efficient team operations
  • Effectively manage operations expenses to ensure delivery of internal gross margin goals.
  • Identify opportunities and weaknesses within operations and create proposals to create value and increase operational efficiency.
  • Work effectively with internal support departments (Marketing, Finance, and Commercial / Product Development) to develop effective strategies that promote operational effectiveness.
  • Provide analytical support on tasks such as competitive research, customer profiling, etc.
  • Establish and manage work schedules.
  • Encourage a company culture that drives top performance and high morale.
  • Collaborate with senior stakeholders.
  • Build alliances and partnerships with other organizations.

ProfileQualifications and Education:

  • 15 years’ experience within the Telecommunications industry in operations and / or project management roles
  • Experience with specific experience in cellular / post-paid, commercial functions and new business or product development
  • Minimum, Matric

Job OfferR1,400,000 Cost To Company per annum – R1,600,000 Cost To Company per annum

About The Employer:

A Telecommunications brand

Learn more/Apply for this position