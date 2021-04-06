Project and Operations Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, within the Telecommunications industry, is in search of a Project and Operations Manager at Executive level to manage and direct project and operations teams to achieve organisation targets.Client DetailsOur client, based in Johannesburg, is a Telecommunications company that forms part of a leading Telecommunications brand within South Africa.DescriptionThe Project and Operations Manager will be responsible for leading large and complex projects and day-to-day operations within the [URL Removed] addition, the Project and Operations Manager will be responsible for the following:
- Provide input into overall organisational strategy and strategic objectives to determine values and mission, and plan for short and long-term goals.
- Develop an in-depth knowledge of core products and utilize this knowledge to successfully support and direct operations teams.
- Responsible for the development and implementation of new operational processes and procedures for effective and efficient team operations
- Effectively manage operations expenses to ensure delivery of internal gross margin goals.
- Identify opportunities and weaknesses within operations and create proposals to create value and increase operational efficiency.
- Work effectively with internal support departments (Marketing, Finance, and Commercial / Product Development) to develop effective strategies that promote operational effectiveness.
- Provide analytical support on tasks such as competitive research, customer profiling, etc.
- Establish and manage work schedules.
- Encourage a company culture that drives top performance and high morale.
- Collaborate with senior stakeholders.
- Build alliances and partnerships with other organizations.
ProfileQualifications and Education:
- 15 years’ experience within the Telecommunications industry in operations and / or project management roles
- Experience with specific experience in cellular / post-paid, commercial functions and new business or product development
- Minimum, Matric
Job OfferR1,400,000 Cost To Company per annum – R1,600,000 Cost To Company per annum
About The Employer:
A Telecommunications brand