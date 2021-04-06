Project Manager (12-month contract)

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business or a related discipline
  • 5+ years’ experience in managing projects end-to-end in a corporate business context
  • Relevant professional registration such as PMBOK or Prince2
  • Experience in using Project Management tools such as Microsoft Project
  • Financial services experience advantageous

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Establish project management methods and approaches fit for the environment
  • Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation, and resolve resource and/or prioritization conflicts
  • Develop a detailed project plan including project phases, activities and milestones to monitor and track progress
  • Coordinate internal resources and third parties for the smooth execution of projects
  • Ensure that projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
  • Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques
  • Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques
  • Manage the relationship with the clients and stakeholders across the Metropolitan business. Meet with stakeholders to identify and resolve issues and conflicting priorities
  • Support the efforts of the Human Capital change management team and work closely with communication specialists to ensure the development and execution of communication plans
  • Manage a complete risks and issues register and ensure that project risk is minimized
  • Demonstrate pro-activity and discernment in reporting and escalating issues to leadership as needed
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, including status reports summarizing and analyzing relevant information
  • Visualize and communicate high level progress overviews to senior leaders
  • Ensure that budgets are not exceeded and contribute ideas to make work more cost efficient
  • Collaborate effectively in a team environment

Competencies required:

  • Structured thinking
  • Analytical thinking
  • Attention to detail
  • Proactiveness
  • Drive for results
  • Emotional intelligence
  • Excellent communication
  • Excellent stakeholder management

