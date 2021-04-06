Project Manager (12-month contract)

Experience and Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business or a related discipline
- 5+ years’ experience in managing projects end-to-end in a corporate business context
- Relevant professional registration such as PMBOK or Prince2
- Experience in using Project Management tools such as Microsoft Project
- Financial services experience advantageous
Responsibilities and work output:
- Establish project management methods and approaches fit for the environment
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
- Ensure resource availability and allocation, and resolve resource and/or prioritization conflicts
- Develop a detailed project plan including project phases, activities and milestones to monitor and track progress
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties for the smooth execution of projects
- Ensure that projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques
- Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques
- Manage the relationship with the clients and stakeholders across the Metropolitan business. Meet with stakeholders to identify and resolve issues and conflicting priorities
- Support the efforts of the Human Capital change management team and work closely with communication specialists to ensure the development and execution of communication plans
- Manage a complete risks and issues register and ensure that project risk is minimized
- Demonstrate pro-activity and discernment in reporting and escalating issues to leadership as needed
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, including status reports summarizing and analyzing relevant information
- Visualize and communicate high level progress overviews to senior leaders
- Ensure that budgets are not exceeded and contribute ideas to make work more cost efficient
- Collaborate effectively in a team environment
Competencies required:
- Structured thinking
- Analytical thinking
- Attention to detail
- Proactiveness
- Drive for results
- Emotional intelligence
- Excellent communication
- Excellent stakeholder management