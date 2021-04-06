Project Manager (Information Security) 12mnth cont

Apr 6, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience:

Essential:

  • 5-8 years Project Management

Desirable:

  • 2-3 years Retail Industry experience (highly desirable)

Job objectives:

  • Project initiation – Project charter
  • Project planning – Project management plan including:
    • Project schedule
    • Project budget
    • Project quality plan
    • Risk management plan
  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
    • Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
    • Project status reports
    • Project steering committee presentation
  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Knowledge & Skills:

Knowledge:

  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (The company IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Experience of using project tools
  • Ability to manage business expectations.
  • Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
  • Change management

Learn more/Apply for this position