Project Manager (Information Security) 12mnth cont

Qualifications:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
Experience:
Essential:
- 5-8 years Project Management
Desirable:
- 2-3 years Retail Industry experience (highly desirable)
Job objectives:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
- Project schedule
- Project budget
- Project quality plan
- Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
- Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
- Project status reports
- Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Knowledge & Skills:
Knowledge:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (The company IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
- Change management