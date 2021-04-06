Provincial Manager – Cape Town

Our client, a prestigious Financial Institution, is looking for a Provincial Manager in the Cape Town area. This is an EE opportunity.

Requirements:

B Degree in Commerce, Business Sciences, or other equivalent qualification in Banking and Financial Services

5 – 8 years working experience in Development Finance or Commercial Banking environment

5 – 8 years working experience in Credit / Lending / Loan Assessment (Due Diligence & Financial Modelling)

2 – 3 years working experience at management level as Branch Manager or Sales Manager

Knowledge / Experience in SAP

Microsoft Office

Willing to travel extensively

Key Performance Areas:

Business and Operations Management

Business Growth and Delivery of Value Proposition

Development Impact Mandate

Customer Value and Stakeholder Management

Financial Sustainability

Governance, Risk and Compliance Enablement

Departmental and People Management

Please note should you not receive a response within 10 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position