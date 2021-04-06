Provincial Manager (Development & Commercial Banking)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To plan, direct, lead and manage the provincial business unit within relevant governance structures to attain approved provincial objectives, including business growth and profitability targets as well as development objectives. Drives business value by developing and implementing new and reviewed operational strategies across the deal origination environment as well as ensure acceptable customer service standards are met. Build and maintain external stakeholder relations, including the local community, local as well as provincial government, and to increase the Bank’s visibility to enhance new and existing business opportunities.
- B Degree in Commerce, Business Sciences, or other equivalent qualification in Banking and Financial Services
- 5 – 8 years working experience in Development Finance or Commercial Banking environment
- 5 – 8 years working experience in Credit / Lending / Loan Assessment (Due Diligence & Financial Modelling)
- 2 – 3 years working experience at management level as Branch Manager or Sales Manager which includes: – Operations and service experience – Stakeholder management experience – Sales management experience
Desired Skills:
- Agriculture
- Banking
- Regional
- Development
- Lending
- Loan Assessment
- Financial Analysis
- Due Diligence
- SAP Accounting
- Business Acumen
- Provincial
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree