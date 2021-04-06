PROVINCIAL MANAGER DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CT

PROVINCIAL MANAGER – AGRICULTURAL AND DEVELOPMENT FINANCE
LOCATION: CAPE TOWN (WESTERN CAPE)
- Position Type: PERMANENT
Salary: R1 123 261 CTC PER ANNUM
- Closing Date: 13 APRIL 2021
QUALIFYING QUESTIONS:
- Do you have a DEGREE in Commerce, Business Science, Banking or Finance?
- Do you have any agricultural experience?
- Have you managed a regional team?
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To plan, direct, lead and manage the provincial business unit within relevant governance structures to attain approved provincial objectives, including business growth and profitability targets as well as development objectives. Drives business value by developing and implementing new and reviewed operational strategies across the deal origination environment as well as ensure acceptable customer service standards are met.
- Build and maintain external stakeholder relations, including the local community, local as well as provincial government, and to increase the organisation’s visibility to enhance new and existing business opportunities
- Manages the day-to-day operations, including sales and business support services and related administration activities, incorporating lending, product sales, customer service, operations, security and safety in accordance with the organisation’s guidelines, policies and objectives, thereby ensuring high levels of performance as well as sound security, quality, risk control and governance at provincial level
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- B Degree in Commerce, Business Sciences, or other equivalent qualification in Banking and Financial Services
- 5 – 8 years working experience in Development Finance or Commercial Banking environment
- 5 – 8 years working experience in Credit / Lending / Loan Assessment (Due Diligence & Financial Modelling)
- 2 – 3 years working experience at management level as Branch Manager or Sales Manager which includes
- Operations and service experience
- Stakeholder management experience
- Sales management experience
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Microsoft Office
- Knowledge / Experience in SAP
- Accounting Principles
- Credit / Lending / Loan Assessment
- Financial Analysis / Due Diligence
- Customer service orientation
- Financial / Business Acumen
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Business and Operations Management
- Business Growth and Delivery of Value Proposition
- Development Impact Mandate
- Customer Value and Stakeholder Management
- Financial Sustainability
- Governance, Risk and Compliance Enablement
- Departmental and People Management
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Extended hours as and when required
- Willing to travel extensively
Desired Skills:
- Development Finance
- Agricultural Finance
- Branch management
- Sales experience
- Credit
- lending
- loan assessments
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree