QA Automation Engineer (mobile)

This position reports to the QA Team Lead

Your responsibilities will include the following:

Develop and maintain automation scripts in Robot Framework and Python, adding to the test coverage

Ensure that automation framework and tools are up to date

Develop scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools

Writing Ansible playbooks to orchestrate the build process

Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery

Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests

Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline

Setup/Link automation test cases and test plans in the test management tool/s

Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production

Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams

Constantly monitor the tests running in the pipeline and implement fixes for the failing tests wherever applicable

Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT

Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan

Perform all tasks with attention to detail

Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint

Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead

Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing

Understanding of UI and backend testing

Prioritise tasks and identify items requiring escalation

Attributes required:

Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.

The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Qualifications and experience:

Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline

Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.

ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage

Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)

Must have hands-on experience in automation of android and iOS using Appium and Selenium for mobile/web automation

Must have hands-on experience in writing automation tests in Robot framework and python for mobile and web

Experience in writing api tests in python

Must have a thorough understanding of the optimal use of locators and automation best practices

Experience in writing Ansible playbooks to orchestrate the build process will be advantageous

Experience in setting up continuous integration tools; writing groovy scripts; writing declarative scripted pipelines and executing automated tests in the pipeline will be advantageous

Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills. Additionally, the role requires proven ability to read and understand test requirements and list out the logical testing path

Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team

The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment

Desired Skills:

Automation

tester

mobile

API

Software Testing

ISTQB

Learn more/Apply for this position