QA Automation Engineer (mobile)

Apr 6, 2021

This position reports to the QA Team Lead

Your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Develop and maintain automation scripts in Robot Framework and Python, adding to the test coverage
  • Ensure that automation framework and tools are up to date
  • Develop scripts to create and maintain automation pipelines in CI tools
  • Writing Ansible playbooks to orchestrate the build process
  • Work closely with the developers, analysts and product owners to ensure automation delivery
  • Develop and maintain the automation framework supporting the tests
  • Execute automated regression tests on physical and virtual devices through a CI pipeline
  • Setup/Link automation test cases and test plans in the test management tool/s
  • Provide on-call support for automation tests running in production
  • Investigate automation failures and raise necessary tickets against relevant teams
  • Constantly monitor the tests running in the pipeline and implement fixes for the failing tests wherever applicable
  • Understand the front-end and back-end architecture of the AUT
  • Setup and Maintain physical and virtual devices in device farms
  • Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan
  • Perform all tasks with attention to detail
  • Provide estimation for automation tasks added in the sprint
  • Provide daily & weekly status test reporting to test lead
  • Troubleshoot issues experienced during testing
  • Understanding of UI and backend testing
  • Prioritise tasks and identify items requiring escalation

Attributes required:

  • Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning
  • Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team
  • Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.
  • The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.
  • Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Qualifications and experience:

  • Degree / Diploma in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline
  • Minimum 4 years of automation testing experience on different mobile platforms.
  • ISTQB/ISEB qualification will be an advantage
  • Strong background with mobile apps testing (multiple platforms, devices and operating systems)
  • Must have hands-on experience in automation of android and iOS using Appium and Selenium for mobile/web automation
  • Must have hands-on experience in writing automation tests in Robot framework and python for mobile and web
  • Experience in writing api tests in python
  • Must have a thorough understanding of the optimal use of locators and automation best practices
  • Experience in writing Ansible playbooks to orchestrate the build process will be advantageous
  • Experience in setting up continuous integration tools; writing groovy scripts; writing declarative scripted pipelines and executing automated tests in the pipeline will be advantageous
  • Experience in setting up physical and virtual mobile devices in device farms
Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • tester
  • mobile
  • API
  • Software Testing
  • ISTQB

