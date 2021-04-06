QA Lead

What are we looking for?

Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification would be preferential

10 years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle

2 years’ experience in a Management/Team Leadership role – Building and managing QA teams, able to recognize and bring out the best in the team

QA related Test management certification i.e., ISTQB Testing Management

Demonstrable experience in manual and automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment

Experience of modern QA automation and monitoring tools

Functional and non-functional testing experience

Microsoft .Net Experience preferred

Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organization

Working with stakeholders to ensure QA vision is understood and implemented correctly

Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

What we need?

Leading QA team experience

Agile Experience

DevOps experience

Someone with a passion for technology and testing

A self-motivated team player

The right attitude, above everything else

Someone that will fit our culture and support our values

Key responsibilities will include:

QA Leadership:

Sign-off on the final release readiness for product and component releases in order to provide the company customers, stakeholders, and executives with assurance that the company product suite is released to the best possible quality standards

Establish Quality Assurance discipline as an integral component of the Software Development Lifecycle and report on measurable quality improvements

Mentorship and team enablement approach

Defect management

Testing effectiveness measurement

Test Scope determination

Be the primary contact for all matters related to QA

Set the product quality strategy and plan, and then measure and report on the effective execution thereof

Define the key measures for software and product quality and report on these at every sprint and release

Develop, publish, and maintain a QA roadmap of tooling and process improvement and ensure the team is aligned

Process and tooling:

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Team Foundation Server (TFS)

Plan, manage, and measure the Quality Assurance discipline (QA) at the company so that we can be confident that our QA team operates like an industry leading quality assurance team

Identify the correct tools and QA process, and ensure cadence with the Software Development team’s agile practices

Preparation and review of test plans

Monitor all QA activity, test results, defect rates and areas of improvement

Bearing continuous improvement in mind, constantly review the quality process and drive further efficiencies and improvements

Utilize all quality and testing tools optimally, including balancing automation versus manual testing

Continuous Improvement:

Demonstrate the value that quality processes add through a metric-driven approach

Champion the value and benefits of quality to the business and other senior managers through regular communication and knowledge-sharing

Keep up to date on knowledge of latest QA techniques and trends

Coaching and Mentoring:

Work with the QA team to develop personal development and training plans and provide opportunity for learning (report on this annually)

Mentoring and coaching to QA team members, ensuring the success of the team’s manual and automation testing

Learn more/Apply for this position