QA Testing Team Leader – Cape Town – R480K CTC PA Negotiable at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Well this is your opportunity to join a South African not-for profit organisation where your contributions will have a direct and significant impact on the lives of others…

This is a well-managed and well-funded crowd, leveraging cutting edge technologies and partnerships with SA’s big name corporates.

As a QA Testing Team Leader, you will work with the Head of Quality, as well as the delivery teams, to ensure that all client requirements are translated into executional delivery processes that deliver exceptional output and support against these requirements on time and in budget.

The working environment has been praised as being warm and friendly with excellent work/life balance, a great team and an overall superb company culture.

Requirements:

4+ years formal software testing experience

2+ years SQL experience (MS SQL or MySQL)

2+ years API testing (Postman, Jmeter SOAPUI or simlar)

1+ year working with Cloud platforms

1+ year working with repository tools like Github, GitLab etc

2+ years’ experience on Test Management Tools (Jira, MS TFS, Azure Devops, Quality

Centre or similar)

ISTQB Foundation certified

Advantageous: Experience with web automation testing tools (Selenium or similar)

Responsibilities:

Manual Testing (feature and regression)

Creation of and executing test cases and test plans (feature and regression testing)

Reviewing of test cases

Ensuring team members adhere to client specific QA standards and processes

Identify, log and analyze and track defects through to resolution

Collaborate with team members to improve the test process and framework

Participation in Scrum ceremonies

Prepare and present Test Status reports to management and external clients

Training and mentoring QA interns in QA methodology, standards and best practice

Contribute to improvements in the QA process

Contributing to team’s KPAs and performance appraisals

Manage multiple backlogs across multiple clients

Coordinate, manage and assist with QA testing work delivery on various client projects, adhering to client SDLC/delivery framework

