Quality Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Purpose of the job:

To manage Quality Management Systems (BRMP) in Sharepoint and Processes to achieve plant specific objectives and meet Customer Specific Requirements

Minimum qualifications:

National Diploma Quality Management or Engineering

Additional qualifications:

Trained Auditor ISO 9001;2015; IATF [Phone Number Removed]; & VDA 6.3:2016

Non-negotiables are:

Must have solid Automotive Manufacturing experience/background

OEM customer liaisons

Quality Standards â€“ IATF16949

Projects – run out/run in of new models

Equity candidates are preferred.

SHEQ:

Conduct continuous Risk Assessments in the workplace

Conduct Planned Task Observations in the workplace

Address workplace hazards and risks

FINANCE:

Provide input into the budget process

Monitor performance against budget (expense controls, variances, etc.)

Promote good Corporate Governance

CUSTOMER:

Manage relationships with internal/external customers

Attend to and resolve customer queries

Comply with CSR’s

PROCESS:

Develop the Total Quality Strategic Plan and ensure implementation for the Plant

Manage Quality at Source (Green Areas)

Manage requirements related to Quality and other standards (IATF [Phone Number Removed]; ‘ISO 9001:2015 & VDA 6.3:2016)

Drive Quality Empowerment into Manufacturing

Quality Assurance:

Maintain IATF [Phone Number Removed]; Certification

Contribute to and improve on the operation of the Quality Assurance system and manage and implement the Quality Assurance system

Audits:

Co-ordinate and facilitate customer audits of the product and product capability

Conduct internal System audits 1st Tier IATF [Phone Number Removed]; and Process audits, 1st Tier, VDA 6.3:2016.

Supply Quality Assurance (SQA):

Specify Supplier Acceptable Quality Levels

Quality Control:

Establish and manage Critical Control Points in the Process

Continuous Improvement:

Research and evaluate alternative Quality testing equipment

Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve Quality

Learn more/Apply for this position