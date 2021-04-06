Quality Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Purpose of the job:
To manage Quality Management Systems (BRMP) in Sharepoint and Processes to achieve plant specific objectives and meet Customer Specific Requirements

Minimum qualifications:

  • National Diploma Quality Management or Engineering

Additional qualifications:

  • Trained Auditor ISO 9001;2015; IATF [Phone Number Removed]; & VDA 6.3:2016

Non-negotiables are:

  • Must have solid Automotive Manufacturing experience/background
  • OEM customer liaisons
  • Quality Standards â€“ IATF16949
  • Projects – run out/run in of new models
  • Equity candidates are preferred.

SHEQ:

  • Conduct continuous Risk Assessments in the workplace
  • Conduct Planned Task Observations in the workplace
  • Address workplace hazards and risks

FINANCE:

  • Provide input into the budget process
  • Monitor performance against budget (expense controls, variances, etc.)
  • Promote good Corporate Governance

CUSTOMER:

  • Manage relationships with internal/external customers
  • Attend to and resolve customer queries
  • Comply with CSR’s

PROCESS:

  • Develop the Total Quality Strategic Plan and ensure implementation for the Plant
  • Manage Quality at Source (Green Areas)
  • Manage requirements related to Quality and other standards (IATF [Phone Number Removed];‘ISO 9001:2015 & VDA 6.3:2016)
  • Drive Quality Empowerment into Manufacturing

Quality Assurance:

  • Maintain IATF [Phone Number Removed]; Certification
  • Contribute to and improve on the operation of the Quality Assurance system and manage and implement the Quality Assurance system

Audits:

  • Co-ordinate and facilitate customer audits of the product and product capability
  • Conduct internal System audits 1st Tier IATF [Phone Number Removed]; and Process audits, 1st Tier, VDA 6.3:2016.

Supply Quality Assurance (SQA):

  • Specify Supplier Acceptable Quality Levels

Quality Control:

  • Establish and manage Critical Control Points in the Process

Continuous Improvement:

  • Research and evaluate alternative Quality testing equipment
  • Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve Quality

Learn more/Apply for this position