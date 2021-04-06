Quality Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Purpose of the job:
To manage Quality Management Systems (BRMP) in Sharepoint and Processes to achieve plant specific objectives and meet Customer Specific Requirements
Minimum qualifications:
- National Diploma Quality Management or Engineering
Additional qualifications:
- Trained Auditor ISO 9001;2015; IATF [Phone Number Removed]; & VDA 6.3:2016
Non-negotiables are:
- Must have solid Automotive Manufacturing experience/background
- OEM customer liaisons
- Quality Standards â€“ IATF16949
- Projects – run out/run in of new models
- Equity candidates are preferred.
SHEQ:
- Conduct continuous Risk Assessments in the workplace
- Conduct Planned Task Observations in the workplace
- Address workplace hazards and risks
FINANCE:
- Provide input into the budget process
- Monitor performance against budget (expense controls, variances, etc.)
- Promote good Corporate Governance
CUSTOMER:
- Manage relationships with internal/external customers
- Attend to and resolve customer queries
- Comply with CSR’s
PROCESS:
- Develop the Total Quality Strategic Plan and ensure implementation for the Plant
- Manage Quality at Source (Green Areas)
- Manage requirements related to Quality and other standards (IATF [Phone Number Removed];‘ISO 9001:2015 & VDA 6.3:2016)
- Drive Quality Empowerment into Manufacturing
Quality Assurance:
- Maintain IATF [Phone Number Removed]; Certification
- Contribute to and improve on the operation of the Quality Assurance system and manage and implement the Quality Assurance system
Audits:
- Co-ordinate and facilitate customer audits of the product and product capability
- Conduct internal System audits 1st Tier IATF [Phone Number Removed]; and Process audits, 1st Tier, VDA 6.3:2016.
Supply Quality Assurance (SQA):
- Specify Supplier Acceptable Quality Levels
Quality Control:
- Establish and manage Critical Control Points in the Process
Continuous Improvement:
- Research and evaluate alternative Quality testing equipment
- Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve Quality