Rigger Ropesman – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Rigger Ropesman to join their team in Cullinan.

Reporting to the Engineering Foreman, the role will perform all activities necessary to accomplish the effective, safe and reliable lifting and rigging of heavy loads and maintain and inspect all rigging equipment and overhead cranes in the area of responsibility.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Responsible for creating rigging plans.

Provide subject matter expertise and skills in area of responsibility; advising on solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the department/section.

Develop, construct and install all types of trade related equipment required for the safe operation of all rigging and lifting activities.

Participate in planning shutdowns & relevant resources, tools, spares and activities.

Responsible for the management of consumable stock levels (amongst others, spares and hydro carbons).

Select applicable rigging equipment for lifting task based on load weights, sizes, facilities, conditions and work schedules.

Responsible to ensure availability of safe rigging equipment.

Apply packing and lashing methods to secure loads.

Lift and move loads using rigging equipment, mobile cranes, overhead cranes and forklifts.

Responsible to ensure that load testing of lifting equipment, crawl beams and cranes are carried out correctly.

Perform inspections in accordance with the Mine Health and Safety Act regulations, OEM specifications and company standards and report all defects and breakdowns on lifting equipment, crawl beams and cranes to the Foreman.

Perform trade related maintenance and repair of rigging and lifting equipment according to the maintenance requirements.

Conduct maintenance, examinations and inspections in accordance with relevant legislation and OEM specifications on winder ropes.

Replace overhead crane and mobile crane ropes as and when required.

Replace winder ropes when required

Perform rigging activities to remove/replace structures and equipment in the shaft

Assist with the recovering of broken down or redundant mining machinery and equipment from the mine face.

Inspect and ensure safety condition of safety harnesses and life lines

Responsible to perform lock out when required

Responsible for good housekeeping in working area

Responsible for trade related administration.

Conduct on-the-job training for allocated apprentices.

Assist Foreman in executing his/his duties as and when required.

Engagement and Communication: Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system with the Engineering Function and operation.

Company Policy & Procedures Compliance: Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Safety, Health and Environment Compliance: Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Perform risk assessments (Activity based and Mini).

Effective Team Player:

Maintain and manage healthy relationships within own team and across teams.

Responsible to provide support to team within area of responsibility.

Responsible to share knowledge and skills with co-workers.

Responsible to use communication and feedback channels effectively.

Effective Self-Management: Responsible for managing own work performance and completing tasks as per set timelines and standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 10

N2 Certificate

Qualified Rigger Ropesman Trade Certificate through a recognised institution and apprenticeship**

3 years post Apprenticeship/Qualification experience as a Rigger Ropesman

Valid Drivers’ License

** Candidates holding a QCTO (Section 26D) Trade Test, where the learning route is not specified on the Certificate, must submit the following: Statement of results issued by an accredited MQA trade test centre as well as evidence of training conducted at a technical training centre (e.g.: Portfolio of Evidence, Logbooks). Should these documents not be submitted, the application will not be considered. Candidates holding S28 Trade Test certificates from non-Mining Sector centres will not be considered.

ADVANTAGEOUS:

Grade 12/N3

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite

Double drum winders experience

Friction/ Koepe winder experience

OTHER SKILLS / COMPETENCIES:

Pass Vienna Level 2 Assessment.

Know and adhere to safe work procedures.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in performing load testing activities on lifting equipment, TMM lifting machinery and cranes according to standard operating and safe working procedures.

Determine the correct safe work load rating of the equipment required to be used in the recovery of the machinery.

Detect faults and identify trends and report to ensure action to minimize losses or downtime.

Lift and move loads using required lifting and supporting methods and approved equipment.

Have knowledge and skill to complete job cards and record actions/findings.

Know and understand the specifications and limitations of lifting equipment, and TMM lifting machinery and cranes.

Identify the tools, lifting equipment, mobile cranes and load carrying TTM required for work activities.

Have knowledge to identify and prioritise critical tasks and sequence of events to be executed during planned shutdowns.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill to conduct rope condition assessments on winder ropes as per the requirements of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

Know and understand rope discard criteria for winder ropes in accordance with SANS 10293.

Respond and attend to breakdowns timeously and effectively to ensure minimum downtime and production losses.

Do Planned Maintenance on equipment according to OEM specifications and safe working procedures.

Desired Skills:

rigger ropesman trade certificate

mining

double drum winders

friction winders

TMM

winder ropes

Learn more/Apply for this position