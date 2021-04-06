Sales Agent at exhilarate

Apr 6, 2021

Ambitious, career driven, Entrepreneurial spirited

Are you an entrepreneurial minded person who has a passion for sales and people?

Then you may be the person we are looking for…

Our company operates in the financial services industry, growth opportunities are limitless for a career driven and ambitious individual…

Key responsibilities of this role:

  • Sales
  • Coaching trainees
  • Business Management
  • Leadership development

REQUIRED TRAITS

  • Excellent communication skills at all levels
  • Talented, ambitious, hungry, and determined
  • Consistently overachieving targets
  • Team orientated with a strong work ethic.
  • Integrity and honesty
  • MATRIC certificate and SA ID

Our company offers a focused, fun, and positive environment that encourages new ideas and supports dynamic thinking. For any business minded individual that has the grit and determination to be a success coupled with a can-do attitude then this role is for you.

Send you Cv, Matric and ID to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • time keeping
  • Time Management
  • Cold Calling
  • good listening skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position