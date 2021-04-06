Sales Agent at exhilarate

Ambitious, career driven, Entrepreneurial spirited
Are you an entrepreneurial minded person who has a passion for sales and people?
Then you may be the person we are looking for…
Our company operates in the financial services industry, growth opportunities are limitless for a career driven and ambitious individual…
Key responsibilities of this role:
- Sales
- Coaching trainees
- Business Management
- Leadership development
REQUIRED TRAITS
- Excellent communication skills at all levels
- Talented, ambitious, hungry, and determined
- Consistently overachieving targets
- Team orientated with a strong work ethic.
- Integrity and honesty
- MATRIC certificate and SA ID
Our company offers a focused, fun, and positive environment that encourages new ideas and supports dynamic thinking. For any business minded individual that has the grit and determination to be a success coupled with a can-do attitude then this role is for you.
Send you Cv, Matric and ID to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- time keeping
- Time Management
- Cold Calling
- good listening skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric