Sales Agent at exhilarate

Ambitious, career driven, Entrepreneurial spirited

Are you an entrepreneurial minded person who has a passion for sales and people?

Then you may be the person we are looking for…

Our company operates in the financial services industry, growth opportunities are limitless for a career driven and ambitious individual…

Key responsibilities of this role:

Sales

Coaching trainees

Business Management

Leadership development

REQUIRED TRAITS

Excellent communication skills at all levels

Talented, ambitious, hungry, and determined

Consistently overachieving targets

Team orientated with a strong work ethic.

Integrity and honesty

MATRIC certificate and SA ID

Our company offers a focused, fun, and positive environment that encourages new ideas and supports dynamic thinking. For any business minded individual that has the grit and determination to be a success coupled with a can-do attitude then this role is for you.

Send you Cv, Matric and ID to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

time keeping

Time Management

Cold Calling

good listening skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

