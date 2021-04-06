Senior C# Developer with Azure – Pretoria – up to R900 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A German car manufacturer is looking for a next generation Senior C# Developer with Azure expertise to join their team of IT innovators.
Gain exposure to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market. There is a degree of remote work and insight into futuristic driving machines.
Requirements:
- 8 years’ experience in C# software development
- Expertise in cloud technologies and IoT
- Experience in mentoring junior developers
- Expertise in applying cloud security patterns
- Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert (advantageous)
Qualification:
- IT related qualification
Reference Number for this position is RS51617 which is a contracting position based in Pretoria offering a contracting rate of up to R900 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree