Senior C# Developer with Azure – Pretoria – up to R900 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A German car manufacturer is looking for a next generation Senior C# Developer with Azure expertise to join their team of IT innovators.

Gain exposure to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market. There is a degree of remote work and insight into futuristic driving machines.

Requirements:

8 years’ experience in C# software development

Expertise in cloud technologies and IoT

Experience in mentoring junior developers

Expertise in applying cloud security patterns

Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert (advantageous)

Qualification:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS51617 which is a contracting position based in Pretoria offering a contracting rate of up to R900 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position