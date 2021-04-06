Senior Compliance Specialist (Pretoria) – Ref 20657

Introduction

Join the Compliance department of this well-established financial services provider and take your career to greater heights!

Duties & Responsibilities

? Drive a compliance culture that focuses on proactively establishing a compliance advisory support functionality that provides technically sound and mature compliance advice at all levels.

? Work hand in hand with management and staff to identify and manage regulatory risk.

? Maintain open lines of communication by, confidently and maturely, engaging with all relevant decision makers, the FAIS regulator, internal stakeholders, and keeping all parties informed of regulatory changes.

? Review policies, provide technical support and act as a professional sounding board, in so doing, providing comfort and assurance to Head of Compliance, Executives, Project Steering Committees, and Product Development forums.

? Assisting the Head of Compliance in discharging their obligations in terms of regulatory requirements.

? Be in collaboration with business, identify, coordinate and implement applicable regulatory requirements within the Society and provide assurance that the Compliance Risk Management process is implemented across the Society.

? Guide business through regulatory change by interpreting regulatory rules, guidance and practice notes issued by the authorities.

? Identify the impact of change and work with the procedures and process owners to implement change in a manner that minimises the effect on “business as usual” activities.

? Review and manager all the existing compliance controls to ensure that current controls address all current regulatory information and business requirements.

? Develop compliance related policies, risk management plans, assessing and quantifying risks, implementing procedures and controls to mitigate risks.

? Sign-off on the work, especially the audits, of the compliance practitioners with a particular focus on the quality of work produced by the department, this may include monitoring and reviewing the compliance output and provide training if required.

? Draft and compile the Group compliance coverage plan in line with identified regulatory risks.

? Assess the overall testing coverage on regulatory risk for the business and address deficiencies.

? Evaluate risks specifically related to non-compliance with legislation and policy.

? Appropriately and assertively adding value to the Combined Assurance Model and interact, with the other Control Function team-members (i.e. Actuarial, Internal Audit & Risk);

? Provide regulatory awareness through a regulatory training awareness programme.

? Review the coverage plan, the scope of each review, and conclusions and final report of each review.

? Identify, manage and monitor compliance obligations and risks, as well as reporting, interacting with regulators, industry bodies and internal clients in relation to key legislation.

? Evaluate findings to establish possible contraventions and report contravention of legislation to management, Exco, and the Head of Compliance.

? Drive the resolution and follow up on remedial actions required to mitigate and manage compliance risks identified in the course of compliance reviews and, report and escalate failures to implement.

? Deliver effective solutions that will enable the business to achieve their growth objectives within the regulatory framework.

? Participate in the Compliance approval of products, projects and initiatives where required.

? Ensure commercially sound compliance advice, guidance and support for implementation of relevant regulatory requirements.

? Support stakeholders by providing well researched compliance opinions and articles.

? Establish objectives and critical performance areas as well as management control and development of members of the department.

? Provide mentorship and training as and when required to members of the department.

Desired Experience & Qualification

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

? Compliance Degree or similar.

? Post Graduate Diploma in Compliance.

? Regulatory Examination 1.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

? 8 Years’ experience in the financial services sector, especially in long-term insurance.

? Approved Compliance officer in terms of section 17 of the FAIS Act and Board Notices.

? 8 Years post qualification legal experience of which at least 4 years should be in senior specialist role.

? 8 Years’ experience in mitigating risk and compliance.

? Comply with the same requirements determined by the Registrar under section 8(1)(a) of the FAIS Act.

Package & Remuneration

R790 000 to R890 000 p.a.

Desired Skills:

Compliance

senior compliance officer

insurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

