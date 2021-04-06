Senior Data Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their already great team. The role is on site with one of South Africa’s financial giants.

The contract is for 9 months.

The Successful candidate should have the following experience:

Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures

Align architecture with business requirements

Data acquisition / sourcing

Develop data set processes

Use programming language and tools

Identify ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality

Conduct research for industry and business questions

Use large data sets to address business issues

Deploy sophisticated analytics programs, machine learning and statistical methods

Prepare data for predictive and prescriptive modeling

Find hidden patterns using data

Use data to discover tasks that can be automated

Deliver updates to stakeholders based on analytics

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

metadata

data integration

ETL

bods

informatica

predictive

prescriptive

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position