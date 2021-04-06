Senior Data Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our Client is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their already great team. The role is on site with one of South Africa’s financial giants.
The contract is for 9 months.
The Successful candidate should have the following experience:
- Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures
- Align architecture with business requirements
- Data acquisition / sourcing
- Develop data set processes
- Use programming language and tools
- Identify ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality
- Conduct research for industry and business questions
- Use large data sets to address business issues
- Deploy sophisticated analytics programs, machine learning and statistical methods
- Prepare data for predictive and prescriptive modeling
- Find hidden patterns using data
- Use data to discover tasks that can be automated
- Deliver updates to stakeholders based on analytics
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- metadata
- data integration
- ETL
- bods
- informatica
- predictive
- prescriptive
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree