Senior Data Analyst at Sabenza IT

Apr 6, 2021

Our Client is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join their already great team. The role is on site with one of South Africa’s financial giants.

The contract is for 9 months.

The Successful candidate should have the following experience:

  • Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures
  • Align architecture with business requirements
  • Data acquisition / sourcing
  • Develop data set processes
  • Use programming language and tools
  • Identify ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality
  • Conduct research for industry and business questions
  • Use large data sets to address business issues
  • Deploy sophisticated analytics programs, machine learning and statistical methods
  • Prepare data for predictive and prescriptive modeling
  • Find hidden patterns using data
  • Use data to discover tasks that can be automated
  • Deliver updates to stakeholders based on analytics

Desired Skills:

  • metadata
  • data integration
  • ETL
  • bods
  • informatica
  • predictive
  • prescriptive

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

