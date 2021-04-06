Senior Fibre Technician at National Research Foundation

SARAO has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Fibre Technician to join our Electronics team . The successful incumbent will report to the Data Transport Specialist .

Job Specification

Apply hands on expertise in the field of optical fibre to establish and maintain new and existing fibre optic networks for Radio astronomy and related activities within SARAO Including, but not limited to;

Design, documentation, installation, testing, troubleshooting, and maintenance of fibre optic systems in the office, at telescope sites and laboratories.

Conducting regular inspections of fibre optic network systems with the aim of locating and repairing any defects detected during the inspections.

Documenting and reporting all work.

Detecting, locating and allocating faults and mobilizing resources within minimal time to repair them.

Expanding new fibre links, as well as restoring faulty links quickly and effectively as and when required.

Manage and maintain test and laboratory equipment/Assets to support all other related activities.

Desirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities

Able to work in a team

Ability to work under tight schedules

Good communication skills, both verbal and in written form

Willingness to work in remote locations and outside normal office hours

Willingness to learn

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good working knowledge of hand and power tools used in this position with proven proficiency in fibre cable termination with connectors

Well versed in fusion splicing machine techniques

Self-disciplined, motivated and organized

A clear understanding of Quality management

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

Work in a physically demanding environment, including, but not limited to carrying, raising and climbing ladders; carrying, lifting and handling weighty equipment (cable reels)

Document all work using standard office software

Communicate clearly with peers and management

Knowledge

Modern optical fibre cables, standards, equipment and enclosures

Optical fibre installation best practices

As built data of fibre network builds

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africaâ€™s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

As a business unit of the NRF, SARAO is committed to employment equity and redress

Type of employment: Contract

SARAO reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification

Education Required

FOA Certified Fibre Optics Technician or equivalent (NQF 5 or above)

Good computer skills

Drivers license with a clean record

Work Experience Required

5 years Fibre Optic splicing experience (preference given to those with additional optical fibre practice at a responsible level or FTTx project experience)

3 years of working in a project team at a responsible level

Experience in using Fibre Optic troubleshooting tools (i. e. OTDR, Mass Fusion Splicing, etc. )

