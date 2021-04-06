Senior Recruitment Officer

We are looking for a Senior Recruitment Officer, specialising in recruitment in the Security Industry. Responsibilities include sourcing, screening, conducting interviews, background checks and managing the candidate on boarding process. Candidate must possess a strong sense of urgency and an ability to work in a fast paced environment, a strong team player, with expert sourcing skills.

3 Years + experience in recruitment in the Security industry.

Matric/ Tertiary qualification (Degree or Diploma) – Advantageous.

Multilingual.

Driver’s license- Must.

Experience in Security sector – Must.

Expert knowledge of Word and Excel.

Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.

Professional demeanor, well-mannered with a “Can Do” attitude.

Desired Skills:

Recruitment And Selection

Microsoft

Drivers Licence

Security

Word Excel

Commucation

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

