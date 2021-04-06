Senior Recruitment Officer

Apr 6, 2021

We are looking for a Senior Recruitment Officer, specialising in recruitment in the Security Industry. Responsibilities include sourcing, screening, conducting interviews, background checks and managing the candidate on boarding process. Candidate must possess a strong sense of urgency and an ability to work in a fast paced environment, a strong team player, with expert sourcing skills.

  • 3 Years + experience in recruitment in the Security industry.
  • Matric/ Tertiary qualification (Degree or Diploma) – Advantageous.
  • Multilingual.
  • Driver’s license- Must.
  • Experience in Security sector – Must.
  • Expert knowledge of Word and Excel.
  • Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.
  • Professional demeanor, well-mannered with a “Can Do” attitude.

Desired Skills:

  • Recruitment And Selection
  • Microsoft
  • Drivers Licence
  • Security
  • Word Excel
  • Commucation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

