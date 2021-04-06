We are looking for a Senior Recruitment Officer, specialising in recruitment in the Security Industry. Responsibilities include sourcing, screening, conducting interviews, background checks and managing the candidate on boarding process. Candidate must possess a strong sense of urgency and an ability to work in a fast paced environment, a strong team player, with expert sourcing skills.
- 3 Years + experience in recruitment in the Security industry.
- Matric/ Tertiary qualification (Degree or Diploma) – Advantageous.
- Multilingual.
- Driver’s license- Must.
- Experience in Security sector – Must.
- Expert knowledge of Word and Excel.
- Excellent Written, Verbal and Communication skills.
- Professional demeanor, well-mannered with a “Can Do” attitude.
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment And Selection
- Microsoft
- Drivers Licence
- Security
- Word Excel
- Commucation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric