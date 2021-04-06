Senior Site Manager – HVAC at Bristow talent & Associates

Leading South African HVAC Company is seeking an experienced Service Manager with experience in HVAC/Refrigeration.

Minimum 5 – 10 years’ in an HVAC environment

Preferably with a mechanical engineering qualification

Project Management experience

Someone with attention to quality of service.

Quoting on service repairs

Quality inspections

Ensuring that service reports are correct and service work has been done

Managing staff

Ability to write reports and motivate repairs

Staff management

Staff training and development plans

Monthly meeting with key clients to discuss any issues. These include site like Nedbank Newtown, Carnival city Casino, Bedfordview Shopping Centre, Some older buildings in the CBS, Dept of Environmental affairs Pretoria.

Running a service department with a firm hand and good client relationship skills.

Desired Skills:

HVAC

chillers

Cooling Towers

Chilled water pumps

Air Conditioning

Refrigeration

Complex systems

VRF

Redseal

Trade Certified

Mechanical Engineering

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position