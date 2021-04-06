Senior Site Manager – HVAC at Bristow talent & Associates

Leading South African HVAC Company is seeking an experienced Service Manager with experience in HVAC/Refrigeration.
Minimum 5 – 10 years’ in an HVAC environment
Preferably with a mechanical engineering qualification
Project Management experience
Someone with attention to quality of service.
- Quoting on service repairs
- Quality inspections
- Ensuring that service reports are correct and service work has been done
- Managing staff
- Ability to write reports and motivate repairs
- Staff management
- Staff training and development plans
- Monthly meeting with key clients to discuss any issues. These include site like Nedbank Newtown, Carnival city Casino, Bedfordview Shopping Centre, Some older buildings in the CBS, Dept of Environmental affairs Pretoria.
- Running a service department with a firm hand and good client relationship skills.
Desired Skills:
- HVAC
- chillers
- Cooling Towers
- Chilled water pumps
- Air Conditioning
- Refrigeration
- Complex systems
- VRF
- Redseal
- Trade Certified
- Mechanical Engineering
- Project Management