Senior Site Manager – HVAC

Our client is one of the Leading SA providers of air-conditioning and related maintenance services for commercial buildings. The Group counts as its clients some of the largest commercial and industrial property owners and management companies in the country.
They deal with chiller plants, water treatment, IAQ analysis, Electrical and electronic infrastructure maintenance, remote monitoring of air-conditioning plants, energy optimization, and retrofit projects for HVAC systems.
Job Description
This role is more of a project managment role which includes the following:
- Project Management
- sourcing from suppliers
- Financial Management
- Progress Claims,
- Managing staff and sub-contractors
- Oversight of commissioning
This could include:
- Split systems
- VRF systems
- Lager chilled water systems with chillers, cooling towers and control systems.
Desired Skills:
- Hvac
- Air conditioning
- Refrigeration
- Chilled water systems
- cooling towers
- control systems
- project management
- progress claims
- air-conditioning plants
- energy optimization
- HVAC systems
- electronic infrastructure maintenance
- Mechanical Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years