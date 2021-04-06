Senior Site Manager – HVAC

Our client is one of the Leading SA providers of air-conditioning and related maintenance services for commercial buildings. The Group counts as its clients some of the largest commercial and industrial property owners and management companies in the country.

They deal with chiller plants, water treatment, IAQ analysis, Electrical and electronic infrastructure maintenance, remote monitoring of air-conditioning plants, energy optimization, and retrofit projects for HVAC systems.

Job Description

This role is more of a project managment role which includes the following:

Project Management

sourcing from suppliers

Financial Management

Progress Claims,

Managing staff and sub-contractors

Oversight of commissioning

This could include:

Split systems

VRF systems

Lager chilled water systems with chillers, cooling towers and control systems.

Desired Skills:

Hvac

Air conditioning

Refrigeration

Chilled water systems

cooling towers

control systems

project management

progress claims

air-conditioning plants

energy optimization

HVAC systems

electronic infrastructure maintenance

Mechanical Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

