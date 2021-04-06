Senior Systems Developer

Our Client in the Information Technology Industry is seeking a Senior Systems Developer to join their office based in Port Elizabeth.

Duties & Responsibilities

The candidate will:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on emediaIT’s offerings, on time and within budget.

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation.

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience preferred.

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:

Development

Web, Windows & Mobile Development

NET Framework and Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript

jQuery, Angular and React

ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

SQL Server 2012-2019

Database Design

Database Administration

Applications

indows Server 2012-2019

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and Azure DevOps

Git source control

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

Development

SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online

Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online

Workflow Development

Nintex or K2

Office 365 Development

Azure Development

