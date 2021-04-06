Senior Systems Engineer-12 months fixed term contract

Reporting to the IT Manager, the incumbent will be expected to provide technical support andassist in developing and implementing Information Technology initiatives. The Senior SystemsEngineer will be responsible for the implementation of enterprise wide IT Governance andSystems in support of business operations in order to improve cost effectiveness, service quality,and business improvement.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Certification (MCSE) or equivalent Microsoft certificationis essential.

5-7 years’ experience in the required functional knowledge in the IT Operations Environment.

ITIL and Project management (PMBok) an added advantage will be an added advantage

Functional Knowledge:

IT Networking setup and support knowledge essential.

Experience on Microsoft Office 365 and Azure support.

Experience in Application support.

Database backup and support.

Experience on Microsoft SharePoint design and implementation.

Experience in HP networking.

Experience on MicrosoftCRM design and implementation.

Experience on Microsoft Active Directory, DNS, DHCP servers.

Expérience on Microsoft Hyper V environments.

Experience on implementation, support, maintenance of Microsoft System CenterConfiguration Manager.

Experience in CISCO products deployment and support.

Desired Skills:

Systems engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position