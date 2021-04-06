Software Developer (Intermediate)

Apr 6, 2021

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for a Java Developer (Intermediate) to join their team.

Education and Experience

  • BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
  • 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
  • Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate
  • WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
  • Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
  • · SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
  • · Maven, ANT build scripts
  • · JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
  • · Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
  • Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
  • Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
  • Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
  • Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high-pressure complex environment

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position