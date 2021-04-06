Software Developer (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for a Java Developer (Intermediate) to join their team.
Education and Experience
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
- 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
- Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate
- WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
- Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
- · SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
- · Maven, ANT build scripts
- · JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
- · Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
- Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
- Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
- Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
- Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high-pressure complex environment
