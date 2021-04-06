Software Developer (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for a Java Developer (Intermediate) to join their team.

Education and Experience

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)

Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate

WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience

Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)

· SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

· Maven, ANT build scripts

· JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

· Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration

Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)

Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high-pressure complex environment

