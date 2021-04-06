Specialist: Client Relationship Management at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 6, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To develop and implement client engagement campaigns and programmes to deliver business and client value.
  • Take ownership and drive the campaign end to end lifecycle through the development of campaign business cases encompassing; pre-campaign analyses, target group design, communication plan, content development, campaign execution and post campaign analyses.

Experience

Min:

  • 5 years plus experience in a similar environment
  • Drafting business cases, marketing plans
  • Operates in a campaign coordination or management role
  • Digital marketing, CRM, customer loyalty and communications
  • Interpret data and reports for analysis
  • Performance marketing and direct marketing

Ideal:

  • Digital Campaign management agency experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing or Business Management

Knowledge

Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Strategic marketing management
  • Psychology and Behavioural Economics
  • Campaign management
  • Direct marketing
  • Internal and external communications
  • Performance marketing

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • Digital Marketing: digital campaign management in agency environment i.e. Programmatic marketing
  • Data analysis, client profiling and segmentation
  • Brand Management
Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

