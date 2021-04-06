Strategic Business Manager

- Responsible for the rapid sales and profit growth of the assigned strategic business unit comprised of the service lines. This extends from existing services to developing new products for the company, and to help develop new ideas based on industry experience, contact with customers and prospects.
- Possess outgoing personality and enjoy spending time in the market to understand customer needs, their problems and find innovative solutions for a broader market reach.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Master’s Degree in Finance/Accounting or Business Management
- Six to eight years work-related experience in financial or business management fields
- Experience specific to the consulting and Finance industry
- Proven ability to motivate teams to achieve high standards and accomplish set outcomes
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Developing a complete understanding of the marketplace and creating service programs superior to the competition.
- Working as key member of the business unit management team and involved in the strategic planning process with primary focus on strategic marketing and product planning.
- Plan development and implementation for the market in coordination with the executives, and other business units.
- Responsibility for all related projects, sales, marketing budgets and P&L.
- Working with principals and the sales team on improving product quality and enhancing the brand image.
- Responsibility for all marketing communications activities including literature development, and customer loyalty programs.
- Leadership, goal setting and review, development and follow-up, performance, etc. for the team
- Managing the entire product line life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities
- Specifying market requirements for current and future services by conducting market research supported by on-going visits to customers and non-customers.
- Driving a solution set across development teams (primarily Development, and Marketing Communications) through market requirements, service contract, and positioning.
- Developing and implementing a company-wide go-to-market plan, working with all departments to execute.
- Analyzing potential partner relationships for the product.
- Incorporate Policies and Procedures
- Actively Monitor Project Goals
- Train and Mentor Staff, he will make sure that staff has the needed training for developing their skills and preparing them for set tasks
- Actively Strategize
- Analyze Market Trends
Desired Skills:
- sales and profit growth
- business management
- financial management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters