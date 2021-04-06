Structural Engineer at Thlokomelo Management (Pty) Ltd

Apr 6, 2021

We require services of an experience structural engineer. Solid skills in design of concrete structure and high raise building of above 8 stories is required. Steel structure will be an advantage. Project management registration with SACPCPM will be additional strenth.

Desired Skills:

  • Structural design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Civil / Structural Engineering

Desired Accreditations:

  • Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

The employer has 20 years experience in construction enviroment with specific focus to public sector services. It provide multidispline engineering and construction services.

