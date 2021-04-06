Structural Engineer at Thlokomelo Management (Pty) Ltd

We require services of an experience structural engineer. Solid skills in design of concrete structure and high raise building of above 8 stories is required. Steel structure will be an advantage. Project management registration with SACPCPM will be additional strenth.

Desired Skills:

Structural design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Civil / Structural Engineering

Desired Accreditations:

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

The employer has 20 years experience in construction enviroment with specific focus to public sector services. It provide multidispline engineering and construction services.

