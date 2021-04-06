Student Advisor

Purpose of the position

To provide efficient and effective sales support, solutions, guidance and advisory service to a Tertiary Education Consultant, prospects and/or potential students

The role of a student advisor involves sales support and selling services and products to clients if necessary, within the allocated region. Responsible for overall sales support and activities, from school appointments, capturing, database mining, consulting to closing the sale in an assigned territory. Works within the sales and support teams for the achievement of customer satisfaction, revenue generation, and long-term goals in line with the company vision and values.

The role of a student advisor:

· Book & schedule school appointments

· Relationship building;

· Researching the market and related products;

· Thorough knowledge of all the training products;

· Capturing of information cards on the database management system

· Generate leads through current databases and marketing events/ advertising and networking opportunities;

· Sales appointments, consultations & enrolments;

· Cold calling/ frequent contact with the database;

· Presenting the product or service in a structured professional way face to face marketing.

Responsibilities & duties:

· Work closely with the TEC to ensure maximum daily sales activity;

· Responsible for assisting and managing the TEC’s calendar by booking school appointments with TOP FEEDER schools;

· Capturing of information cards within 2 days after a school appointment; · Full- and part time programmes, (self-paced and full qualification/part time programmes); · Updating the marketing workbook;

· Working against a strict appointment target – scheduling of appointments (60 consultations minimum a month, 20 per week)

· Demonstrates technical selling skills and product knowledge in all areas; · Maximizes all opportunities in the process of closing a sale resulting in the taking of market share from larger competitors;

· Sells consultatively and makes recommendations to prospects and clients of the various solutions the company offers;

· Develops a database of qualified leads through referrals, telephone canvassing, face to face cold calling on business owners, direct mail, email, and networking;

· Assists in the implementation/execution the company marketing plans as needed; · Responsible for sourcing and developing client relationships and referrals; · Maintains accurate records of all sales and prospecting activities including sales calls,

presentations, closed sales, and follow-up activities within their assigned territory, including the use of Microsoft Outlook to maintain accurate records to maximize territory potential; · Adheres to all company policies, procedures and business ethics codes and ensures that they are communicated and implemented within the team;

· Participates and contributes to the development of educational programs offered to clients, prospects and company employees;

· maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls and emails;

· a student advisor must have 100 conversations per day that includes telephone/email marketing/consultations;

· cold calling to arrange meetings with potential customers to prospect for new enrolments; · responding to incoming email and phone enquiries;

· acting as a contact between a company and its existing and potential customers; · negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales;

· gathering market and customer information;

· representing the company at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations; · challenging any objections with a view to getting the customer to buy;

· advising on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions; · manage data entry into customer relations management software package (CRM) when required;

· recording sales and order information and reporting to the direct campus manager / sales director and national sales manager, or entering figures into a computer system (CRM); · reviewing own sales performance, aiming to meet or exceed targets;

· gaining a clear understanding of customers’ needs and requirements;

· making accurate, rapid cost calculations and providing customers with quotations; · Recruitment of new students/prospects against yearly targets;

· Work against strict activity and financial targets – Annual target will be broken down into monthly/quarterly targets;

· Keep in touch with registered prospects once a month;

· Be energetic and hardworking and should be able to communicate well with prospective students, current students and sponsors;

· Responsible for 2nd year marketing and enrolments;

Internal / External Cooperation

· Maintain contact with all clients in the market area to ensure high levels of client satisfaction. · Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees. · Build trust, value others, communicate effectively, drive execution, foster innovation, focus on

the customer, collaborate with others, solve problems creatively and demonstrate high integrity.

· Maintain professional internal and external relationships that meet company core values. · Proactively establish and maintain effective working team relationships with all support departments.

Academic & trades qualifications

Requirements:

· Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements. · Proven ability to achieve sales quotas.

· Student advisors must also be willing to work on a flexible schedule

Work experience & skills

· 2-3 years of sales experience

· Basic reading,

· writing and arithmetic skills,

· exceptional negotiation and persuasion skills,

· effective written and verbal communication skills,

· marketing and sales skills,

· interpersonal skills,

· customer service skills,

· Analytical skills,

· Assertiveness,

· Computer skills,

· Consultative skills,

· High energy level,

· Flexibility/Adaptability,

· Influencing skills,

· Initiative,

· Innovation/Creativity,

· Learning ability,

· Motivation,

· Record keeping

· Problem solving/Decision Making

· Sensitivity

· Tact

· Team Skills

· Technical Knowledge/Proficiency

· Tenacity

· Tolerance of stress

Desired Skills:

Sales

Marketing

Negotiation

Customer Service

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A private tertiary education provider and has been developing skilled professionals since 1987. Our national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly according to industry standards and pave the road to success for our graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Laptop

Cell phone

Fuel Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position