Supervisor: Digitalisation

Duties & Responsibilities

Translate business needs into high level and detailed business requirements and user stories, and work with the product delivery team to convert them into feasible technical solutions that resolve existing issues and make business and system improvements which support business objectives.

Ability to develop clean code, including debugging to a quality standard and using standard frameworks.

Leading software development teams through architecture, design, development, QA etc. in delivery of good quality code to specified timescales and budget.

Creates and develops the process inventory within the Mobility Services Digital program and identify opportunities for process reuse in other areas of the organization.

Define and document detailed processes in formal notation using business process management tools.

Support the user and acceptance testing to ensure that each step has been carried out, the built solution meets budget, quality, and customer need and any implications for the business have been identified and analysed.

Leading cross-functional teams responsible for product development, support and continuous improvement

IT Product management and ensuring success of product

Manage the product backlog for the product as well as the assignment of user stories into each product iteration.

Manage the iteration planning process to ensure the assignment of user stories into each iteration is within the capability of the team to deliver.

Document business requirements, business processes and system requirements including the outputs of formal analysis techniques so that there is an accurate record.

Investigate, research and propose new developments in technology that may be usefully applicable to the wider business to improve the current service.

Desired Experience & Qualification

3 year IT (or related) Qualification – degree or diploma (minimum)

5-8 years of experience in leading custom software development products and teams

ESSENTIAL:

Experience of full stack development codes and frameworks

Concurrent product deliveries and analysis engagements of varying in size and complexity.

A good understanding and experience of business process modelling and design.

Experience of agile development methodologies

Proven stakeholder management experience.

Confidence in the use of business process management and design tools.

DEVOPS DESIRABLE:

Exposure to Six Sigma and Lean methodology

Experience of ARIS or SPRAX EA modelling tools or similar.

