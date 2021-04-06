Technical Architect

Our client, a Global ICT Company is looking for a Technical Architect to join their fast growing team.

Description

A seasoned professional who is responsible for specifying and designing solutions based on their technical expertise across one or more technology domains. The individual in this position takes responsibility for the successful overall technical design and build of the custom elements of the solution to meet a client’s business requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

Select and apply appropriate design standards, methods and tools, consistent with the agreed enterprise and solution architectures and ensure that these are effectively applied and adopted.

Guide successful implementation and execution of system solutions.

Provides detailed and specific advice regarding the application of their specialism(s) to the planning and operations processes.

Contributes to the development of solution architectures in specific business, infrastructure or functional areas.

Defines and manages scoping, requirements definition and prioritisation activities for small-scale changes and assists with more complex change initiatives.

Designs components using appropriate modelling techniques following agreed architectures, design standards, patterns and methodology.

Provides pre-sales technical support and expertise in analysing client requirements, in conjunction with the client’s current infrastructure, architecture, system capabilities and business challenges.

Ensure technical solutions accomplish the client’s objectives.

Work with Solutions Architects (SAs) to produce a technical specification for the solution’s custom development and systems integration requirements.

Develop the technical design document to match the solution design specifications.

Lead the scope of work determination, product pricing and RFP/RFI responses and assist with the decision to pursue or abort a deal.

Manages client proof of concept (POC) initiatives, which require appropriation of appropriate resources, and setup and delivery of the POC.

Requirements:

Demonstrate broad product knowledge integrated with strong technology understanding

Good understanding of the vendor’s products, business and technology positioning

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written

Ability to establish and create excellent client relationships with their technical expertise

Ability to develop and leverage their knowledge of reference architectures

Ability to maintain knowledge of trends and development in technology domains

Knowledgeable in core frameworks used

Strong knowledge of the problem domain that their systems are to provide solutions for

Academic Qualifications:

Qualification in Information Technology, Computer Science or Information Systems

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, SOA, ITIL, COBIT, etc.)

Relevant vendor and industry certifications, e.g. Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle,

Software and programming languages, e.g. C++

SAFe Scaled Agile certification advantageous

Experience Required

Proven track record as a developer and architect of new systems/solutions

Previous work experience working as a systems administrator or network engineer

Proven client engagement and development consulting experience

Experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints

Proven experience in a variety of architectures for specific domain or specialization

Experienced designer and development know-how

Project management experience

Experience presenting technical solutions to non-technical audiences

Experience working in an agile development environment

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

