Tertiary Education Consultant

Purpose of the position

Tertiary Education Consultants promote the company Brand; build relationships with TOP FEEDER schools as specified and confirmed by Head Office. Tertiary Education Consultants generate a marketing database by presenting to Grade 8 to 12 learners at various schools and events allocated to their region and as specified by Head Office. Tertiary Education Consultants create promotional events and functions on campus to generate sales. Tertiary Education Consultants are required to create a strong presence at the various schools and the surrounding campus region. Tertiary Education Consultants will market various school solutions in order to build strong relations with schools.

Responsibilities & Duties

School & Client Relations/ Business development

Required to build relationships with key people at schools / teachers/ principles/ parents/ prospective students

Schedule and complete presentations to grade 12 & 11 learners.

Create opportunity for first contact with learners from Grade 8 to 10.

Build relationships with funding and student loan organizations

Address customer concerns and issues in a professional and timely manner.

Database/lead generation

Responsible for booking school appointments with TOP FEEDER schools, present to Grade 11 and 12 learners. These bookings might be extended to earlier grades where and if required.

Generate and manage the data collection against a given target

Generate no less than 60 – 80% of school learners in the allocated region

Ensure quick delivery of information cards to the campus after a presentation to ensure quick feedback to leads with all company information

Create events and opportunities that will ensure high lead conversion

Create a customer service/customer experience programme on campus that will ensure customer retention and minimize cancellation

Work closely with the campus team, student advisors, facilitators to ensure maximum attendance at events that will secure enrolments

Overall marketing & generate enrolments

Drive brand loyalty.

Execute marketing plans.

Book appointments with schools | teachers | prospects and their parents

Liaise with the student advisors as required for consultations & events

Involved in the recruitment of the students for the next year intake

Mining and contacting of the career database

Scheduling appointments/consultations according to the school/campus targets set

Contact with the database as required for events

Work against strict activity and financial targets

Keep in touch with the registered prospects once a month

Registering and enrolling students monthly/quarterly against given targets

Involved with awareness campaigns for the allocated region

Attend and organize CAMPUS events for example Open day’s & Open weeks

Branding/ awareness and representation when are where required, together with Campus and Senior management

Marketing various school solutions (i.e. Teacher training) in order to build sound school relations

Attend trade shows and events to market product.

Overall awareness and presence at schools/ events and region

Overall promotion for the campus

Create an experience for current students (SRC / Student live) that will create a positive environment, referrals etc.

Devise marketing campaigns with the goal of increasing product awareness and increasing sales and profits.

Plan, organize, and execute marketing and sales programs.

Act as the point persons for outside, inside and partner sales teams.

Work closely with marketing teams to create programs.

Support all company initiatives, give actionable feedback, share best practices and serve as advocate and information source for company.

Effective lead generation through school relations

Generate leads and secure sales.

Plan roadshows/ enrolment drives at various distant locations

Determine product/service value delivered throughout customer operations and effectively communicate value to customers to promote new applications and sales.

Improve forecast performance of business through thorough understanding of underlying demand assumptions.

Keep abreast of industry trends, competition, and new opportunities

Develop field-marketing plans for improving sales and profitability.

Assist the team in planning and scheduling marketing campaigns, tradeshows, conferences, industry meetings, etc.

Recommend innovative and creative marketing approaches for revenue growth.

Provide sales support and guidance to team for product positioning.

Monitor field-marketing programs regularly to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness.

Be energetic and hardworking and should be able to communicate well with teachers, prospective students, current students and sponsors

Research local competitors

Record keeping of marketing workbook, stats and CRM

Monitor and manage expenditures.

Recommend marketing techniques and tactics based on changing business demands.

Work standard

The Tertiary Education Consultant is highly presentable and fluent in more than one language as required for the relevant region. A career marketer is a positive, influential individual that is always on time, well prepared and a knowledgeable source of information to the prospective client. The Tertiary Education Consultant has high standards and communicates well and professional. The Tertiary Education Consultant is a brand ambassador and should always represent according to the image, as set out by the Executive management team.

Academic & trades qualifications

Essential qualifications

Education

? Sales and or Marketing beneficial

Work experience & skills

Experience

? Experience in academic advising or related careers in post-secondary education is preferred

? Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Desired Skills:

Education Consultant

Brand Ambassador

Tertiary Education

Events

Sales

Markeing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A private tertiary education provider and has been developing skilled professionals since 1987. Our national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly according to industry standards and pave the road to success for our graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Petrol Card

Cell Phone

Laptop

Commission

Incentive

