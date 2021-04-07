Accountant at Consumer Goods and Services Ombud

Main areas of Responsibility:
- Resolve escalated creditors queries
- Review and process Purchase Orders, Goods Received Vouchers/Suppliers Invoices on Pastel
- Prepare Problematic Creditors Reconciliation
- Review Suppliers Payment batch
- Load EFT Payments
- Review Membership applications master data and process invoices on Pastel
- Prepare Annual Billing bulk invoicing
- Review and process sales orders/Invoices for Participants
- Collection and receipts allocations
- Process Credit Notes requisitions
- Monitor and report doubtful debt immediately
- Maintain accurate customer information
- Review and post Cashbook monthly
- Monitor Petty Cash
- Prepare Bank Reconciliations
- Liaison with the bank to trace unknown transactions
- Ensures confidentiality and security of all financial files
- Prepare monthly-end processing
- Preparation of Management Accounts
- Prepare Vat Recons and submit VAT returns timeously
- Maintenance of fixed Asset Register
- Monthly Balance Sheet Recons
- Preparation of Audit File
Other duties
- Provide administrative support to ensure effective departmental operations
- Assist in maintenance of financial policy and procedure manual
- Assist Finance Manager to prepare annual forecasting, financial modelling, interrogation of divisional budgets variance
- Ensure adequate day-to-day cost control and cost management processes are in place and adhered
- Effective implementation of Finance initiatives/projects
- Proactively identify and address compliance with relevant legislation
- Drafting annual Budget & Financial Statements
- Assist Finance Manager in maintenance of internal financial controls and procedures.
- Any ad hoc duties as requested by Finance Manager
Education:
- BCom Accounting Degree or similar with strong analytical and advanced excel skills
- At least 5 years relevant experience
Desired Skills:
- Good interpersonal skills and effective communication at all levels –
- Attention to detail –
- Excellent written/verbal communication skills –
- Time management skills –
- Organizational skills –
- Knowledge of Accounting Principles –
- Pastel and Advanced Excel –
- Ethical –
- Computer literacy
- MS Office
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants