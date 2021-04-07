Accountant at Consumer Goods and Services Ombud

Apr 7, 2021

Main areas of Responsibility:

  • Resolve escalated creditors queries
  • Review and process Purchase Orders, Goods Received Vouchers/Suppliers Invoices on Pastel
  • Prepare Problematic Creditors Reconciliation
  • Review Suppliers Payment batch
  • Load EFT Payments
  • Review Membership applications master data and process invoices on Pastel
  • Prepare Annual Billing bulk invoicing
  • Review and process sales orders/Invoices for Participants
  • Collection and receipts allocations
  • Process Credit Notes requisitions
  • Monitor and report doubtful debt immediately
  • Maintain accurate customer information
  • Review and post Cashbook monthly
  • Monitor Petty Cash
  • Prepare Bank Reconciliations
  • Liaison with the bank to trace unknown transactions
  • Ensures confidentiality and security of all financial files
  • Prepare monthly-end processing
  • Preparation of Management Accounts
  • Prepare Vat Recons and submit VAT returns timeously
  • Maintenance of fixed Asset Register
  • Monthly Balance Sheet Recons
  • Preparation of Audit File

Other duties

  • Provide administrative support to ensure effective departmental operations
  • Assist in maintenance of financial policy and procedure manual
  • Assist Finance Manager to prepare annual forecasting, financial modelling, interrogation of divisional budgets variance
  • Ensure adequate day-to-day cost control and cost management processes are in place and adhered
  • Effective implementation of Finance initiatives/projects
  • Proactively identify and address compliance with relevant legislation
  • Drafting annual Budget & Financial Statements
  • Assist Finance Manager in maintenance of internal financial controls and procedures.
  • Any ad hoc duties as requested by Finance Manager

Education:

  • BCom Accounting Degree or similar with strong analytical and advanced excel skills
  • At least 5 years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

  • Good interpersonal skills and effective communication at all levels –
  • Attention to detail –
  • Excellent written/verbal communication skills –
  • Time management skills –
  • Organizational skills –
  • Knowledge of Accounting Principles –
  • Pastel and Advanced Excel –
  • Ethical –
  • Computer literacy
  • MS Office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Learn more/Apply for this position