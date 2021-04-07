Assistant Manager: After Sales (Cape Town)

A vacancy exists in Technical Services After Sales Field Operations department, which forms part of the Regional Office based in Cape Town. This position reports to Regional After Sales Manager West Coast Region

Automotive / Motor Dealership experience is essential!

Desired Skills:

– Improvement and adherence to After Sales Franchise Standards at Dealer Level

Optimize Customer Experience at Dealer Level

Profitable After Sales Department

Implementation and Maintenance of Global After Sales Operational Guidelines at Dealers

Implementation and Maintenance of minimum Environmental Standards at Dealers

Implementation of an agreed After Sales Training Plan for the development of all After Sales Staff

N5 / NQF 5 (240 credits – 8 level framework) qualification in Marketing or equivalent

Basic Financial Skills (Parts & Service)

Certified Service Advisor level 2 will be an advantage

Product and general automotive business knowledge – Parts & Service Management

Fundamentals of Supply Chain Principles and Inventory Management an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Large Motor Manufacturer based in Johannesburg, seeking to fill this role in Cape Town.

EE Role!

Please send a motivation based on the job requirements with your application

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic Salary

50 % medical aid

Co contributes to Provident

Guaranteed 13th Cheque

Performance Bonus

Car allowance R4000

