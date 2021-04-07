Assistant Manager: After Sales (Cape Town)

A vacancy exists in Technical Services After Sales Field Operations department, which forms part of the Regional Office based in Cape Town. This position reports to Regional After Sales Manager West Coast Region
Automotive / Motor Dealership experience is essential!
Desired Skills:
- – Improvement and adherence to After Sales Franchise Standards at Dealer Level
- Optimize Customer Experience at Dealer Level
- Profitable After Sales Department
- Implementation and Maintenance of Global After Sales Operational Guidelines at Dealers
- Implementation and Maintenance of minimum Environmental Standards at Dealers
- Implementation of an agreed After Sales Training Plan for the development of all After Sales Staff
- N5 / NQF 5 (240 credits – 8 level framework) qualification in Marketing or equivalent
- Basic Financial Skills (Parts & Service)
- Certified Service Advisor level 2 will be an advantage
- Product and general automotive business knowledge – Parts & Service Management
- Fundamentals of Supply Chain Principles and Inventory Management an advantage
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Large Motor Manufacturer based in Johannesburg, seeking to fill this role in Cape Town.
EE Role!
Please send a motivation based on the job requirements with your application
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic Salary
- 50 % medical aid
- Co contributes to Provident
- Guaranteed 13th Cheque
- Performance Bonus
- Car allowance R4000