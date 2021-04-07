The Auto Electrician is responsible for providing the installation, repair and maintenance of electrical wiring and computer-based equipment in mining and related equipment. This includes LDV’s, trailers, trucks, agricultural equipment, earth moving equipment, Excavators, Dozers and CAS System. Auto electricians also work on the components of a vehicle’s electrical system (battery, starter motor, alternator, fuse box, wiring and connectors), as well as on all the other electrical equipment and accessories in a vehicle.
Auto Electrician/KPI
- Maintenance and repairs
- Breakdowns
- Installations
- Batteries assessments
- Reporting and problem solving
- Comply with all policies and procedures
- Adhere to safety policy
- Fault finding electrical components on machines
- Battery testing, charging and replacing
- Repairing and servicing starters. alternators, generators and CAS System
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Results Driven
- quality orientated
- Problem Solving
- action orientated
- Petrol engines
- System Wiring
- Knowledge on mining equipment
- Drivers license
- Aircon Training
- Diesel
- Trade Tested Auto Electrician
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
We are an innovative company with an array of products that
significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance,
auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the
mining and construction sector.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Provident Fund