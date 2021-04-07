Auto Electrician

The Auto Electrician is responsible for providing the installation, repair and maintenance of electrical wiring and computer-based equipment in mining and related equipment. This includes LDV’s, trailers, trucks, agricultural equipment, earth moving equipment, Excavators, Dozers and CAS System. Auto electricians also work on the components of a vehicle’s electrical system (battery, starter motor, alternator, fuse box, wiring and connectors), as well as on all the other electrical equipment and accessories in a vehicle.

Auto Electrician/KPI

Maintenance and repairs

Breakdowns

Installations

Batteries assessments

Reporting and problem solving

Comply with all policies and procedures

Adhere to safety policy

Fault finding electrical components on machines

Battery testing, charging and replacing

Repairing and servicing starters. alternators, generators and CAS System

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Results Driven

quality orientated

Problem Solving

action orientated

Petrol engines

System Wiring

Knowledge on mining equipment

Drivers license

Aircon Training

Diesel

Trade Tested Auto Electrician

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We are an innovative company with an array of products that

significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance,

auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the

mining and construction sector.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Provident Fund

