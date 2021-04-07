AWS Data Engineer

Don’t be a big fish in a small pond! One of our key clients in the retail sector is hiring!They are actively looking for an AWS Data Engineer to join their dynamic team in Cape Town.

You will be building, maintaining and implementing a world-class data science platform and systems that will enable and empower the company’s advanced analytics capability to deliver on its strategic mandate. You will be working as part of a Business Intelligence team and you will be expected to be an AWS Cloud developer, facilitator and evangelist.

Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Providing strategic technical input;

Programmatically creating infrastructure in AWS by designing, developing and scaling infrastructure-as-code;

Ensuring the systems are highly available and resilient;

Building scalable and secure data mart and pipelines, often performing complex calculations with massive volumes of data from various sources to summarise various entity dynamics; and,

Utilising your detailed knowledge of the delivery life cycle associated with AWS Cloud-based solutions including but not limited to the key phases, core milestones, critical success factors, testing, typical challenges and mitigation strategies.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Bachelors’ degree (OR equivalent combination of education and experience) coupled with at least 5 years’ experience in a software engineering role focussing on serverless applications. You must have at least 2-3 years’ experience in Python, Spark and PySpark.

You need to have proven experience of core AWS cloud services and features, including:

AWS EMR;

AWS Lambda;

Amazon Athena;

AWS Step Function;

DynamoDB;

Amazon Cognito;

S3 Buckets;

Amazon API Gateway;

CloudWatch;

Redshift;

Amazon RDS;

IAM; and,

KMS.

It will be highly advantageous if you have:

An AWS DevOps Engineer – Professional OR AWS SysOps Administrator – Associate certification;

An understanding of the Retail industry;

An understanding of Advanced Analytics/Data Science platforms; and,

Knowledge of SAP and BW / Business Intelligence systems.

If you want to be part of a team (and company) that is quickly changing the industry and constantly pushing the envelope, then this role is for you!

About The Employer:

.

