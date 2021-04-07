Bank Better Champion – Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 7, 2021

Purpose Statement

To welcome clients and coordinate the branch flow through efficient queue functioning, providing excellent client service by assisting clients at the ATM and to complete transactions on any remote or self service channels.

Experience

Minimum:

  • No experience required but individual needs to hold a Grade 12 National Certificate

Ideal:

  • At least 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

  • Basic calculations
  • Knowledge of Capitec Bank products and business processes (internal)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Must have access to transport (personal/public)
  • Flexible and mobile across regions is an advantage
  • Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments
  • Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

