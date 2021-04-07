Business Analyst: AML at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 7, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
  • Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
  • Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst
Min:

  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant degree
  • A relevant qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Business analysis and design
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices
  • Data Analysis and Modelling

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

  • Agile development life cycle
  • Banking systems
  • Fraud and Forensics (for example: Digital, Card, ATM)
  • Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) and Data Modelling
  • Actimize Systems
  • RiskSecure Systems (NGA)

Solid understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank’s systems environment
  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Leadership Skills
  • Influencing Skills

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

