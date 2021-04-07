Business Analyst: AML at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
- Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
- Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
Experience
Min:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
Business Analyst
Min:
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant degree
- A relevant qualification in Business Analysis
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Business analysis and design
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Data Analysis and Modelling
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Agile development life cycle
- Banking systems
- Fraud and Forensics (for example: Digital, Card, ATM)
- Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) and Data Modelling
- Actimize Systems
- RiskSecure Systems (NGA)
Solid understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Leadership Skills
- Influencing Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.