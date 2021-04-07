Business Analyst: AML at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements

Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst

Min:

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree

A relevant qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes

Application development

Business analysis and design

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Data Analysis and Modelling

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Agile development life cycle

Banking systems

Fraud and Forensics (for example: Digital, Card, ATM)

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) and Data Modelling

Actimize Systems

RiskSecure Systems (NGA)

Solid understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Leadership Skills

Influencing Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

