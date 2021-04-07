Business Manager – Sales and Service

A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Business Manager to provide a proactive business banking sales and service management function that will retain and grow a portfolio of business customers.

To provide a proactive business banking sales and service management function that will retain and grow a portfolio of business customers by identifying and implementing value adding and specialised business banking financial products solutions from a range of standard and/or customized offerings.

Responsilibilities:

Achievement of Sales and Financial targets as per KRA scorecard: Profitability of business centre measured by growth in advances and deposits, growth in net-interest income and non-interest revenue, net profit before tax, cost containment growth in new business and increased cross-sell and up-sell ratios for the various product categories.

Excellent customer satisfaction Index

Customer retention (attrition ratios)

Customer Growth and Profitability

Competence rating (own and staff)

Lending: Quality of credit applications

Quality of portfolio review management

Excess and Arrears Management

Risk Management – Quality of business measured by % non-performing loans (joint accountability with Credit) 6.10 Excellent stakeholder feedback

Learning and Development

People Management

Minimum requirements:

Relevant degree

Regulatory examination 1

Previous general banking experience of at least 5 years, of which 3 years should have been spent in the Business Banking environment.

3 years managerial experience

Significant experience in preparing and motivating Credit applications is essential

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

