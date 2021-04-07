Business Manager – Sales and Service

A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Business Manager to provide a proactive business banking sales and service management function that will retain and grow a portfolio of business customers.
To provide a proactive business banking sales and service management function that will retain and grow a portfolio of business customers by identifying and implementing value adding and specialised business banking financial products solutions from a range of standard and/or customized offerings.
Responsilibilities:
- Achievement of Sales and Financial targets as per KRA scorecard: Profitability of business centre measured by growth in advances and deposits, growth in net-interest income and non-interest revenue, net profit before tax, cost containment growth in new business and increased cross-sell and up-sell ratios for the various product categories.
- Excellent customer satisfaction Index
- Customer retention (attrition ratios)
- Customer Growth and Profitability
- Competence rating (own and staff)
- Lending: Quality of credit applications
- Quality of portfolio review management
- Excess and Arrears Management
- Risk Management – Quality of business measured by % non-performing loans (joint accountability with Credit) 6.10 Excellent stakeholder feedback
- Learning and Development
- People Management
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant degree
- Regulatory examination 1
- Previous general banking experience of at least 5 years, of which 3 years should have been spent in the Business Banking environment.
- 3 years managerial experience
- Significant experience in preparing and motivating Credit applications is essential
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.