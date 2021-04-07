We have an exciting Card Feature Analyst (Business Analyst) opportunity at a Commercial Bank in Sandton.
Primary Purpose
- Accountable for the interpretation, clarification, documentation of the business requirements, through collaboration with the business stakeholders, external technology vendor stakeholders and working within the team to ensure these are designed and delivered effectively within an Agile Framework.
- Delivering value in the form of business outcomes and positive customer experiences
- Prioritization and planning of features as per the strategic plan
- Managing the product and features backlog
- Responsible for ensuring that requirements map back to the business value, and that the entire team knows what and how they are implementing towards the desired requirement.
- Solves problems and requirements by analysing requirements, designing solutions and architecture
- Accountable for the interpretation, clarification, documentation of the business requirements, through collaboration with the business stakeholders, external technology vendor stakeholders and working within the team to ensure these are designed and delivered effectively within an Agile Framework
- Delivering value in the form of business outcomes and positive customer experiences
- Prioritization and planning of features as per the strategic plan
- Managing the product and features backlog
- Responsible for ensuring that requirements map back to the business value, and that the entire team knows what and how they are implementing towards the desired requirement.
Solves problems and requirements by analysing requirements, designing solutions and architecture
Key Performance Areas:
- Support
- Service Excellence
- Analyisis
- Planning and Designing
- Process Design
- Backlog Management
Minimum Requirements:
- Appropriate Tertiary Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science; aligned to Business Analysis, Project Management, Agile or related field
- 7 to 10 years related experience Card and Payments (Authorization, Clearing and Settlement)
- Card Acquiring and Issuing knowledgeEnterprise Architecture knowledge
- eCommerce and Payment Gateway
- Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes
- Basic understanding of software design and development
- Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into technical requirements
- Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision
- Presentation skills
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong knowledge of Agile methodology
- ISO8583 detail
- POS Device Certification Management
- Experience of leading project team is an advantage
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.