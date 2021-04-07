Card Feature Analyst (Business Analyst)

We have an exciting Card Feature Analyst (Business Analyst) opportunity at a Commercial Bank in Sandton.

Primary Purpose

Accountable for the interpretation, clarification, documentation of the business requirements, through collaboration with the business stakeholders, external technology vendor stakeholders and working within the team to ensure these are designed and delivered effectively within an Agile Framework.

Delivering value in the form of business outcomes and positive customer experiences

Prioritization and planning of features as per the strategic plan

Managing the product and features backlog

Responsible for ensuring that requirements map back to the business value, and that the entire team knows what and how they are implementing towards the desired requirement.

Solves problems and requirements by analysing requirements, designing solutions and architecture

Key Performance Areas:

Support

Service Excellence

Analyisis

Planning and Designing

Process Design

Backlog Management

Minimum Requirements:

Appropriate Tertiary Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science; aligned to Business Analysis, Project Management, Agile or related field

7 to 10 years related experience Card and Payments (Authorization, Clearing and Settlement)

Card Acquiring and Issuing knowledgeEnterprise Architecture knowledge

eCommerce and Payment Gateway

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

Basic understanding of software design and development

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into technical requirements

Able to prioritise workloads and work with minimum supervision

Presentation skills

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong knowledge of Agile methodology

ISO8583 detail

POS Device Certification Management

Experience of leading project team is an advantage

