Cashbook / Creditors Clerk Centurion – Reference: 20667

Enjoy a varied day and excellent working conditions at this thriving property group.

Duties

Reconciliation of Payments of creditors.

Reconciliation of cashbooks.

Internet banking to pay creditors.

Request accounts from Municipalities, Eskom and other monthly creditors.

Work with ±10 companies, creditors and cashbooks.

MDA System experience with a very thorough knowledge of cashbooks and creditor processing

Requirements

Must have very good knowledge of MS Excel and MS Office.

Clear ITC

Live in the Centurion and surrounding areas.

Own transport.

Advanced computer literacy.

Previous property experience would be an advantage.

Must be a team player and be able to work under pressure and keep deadlines.

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 per month neg on exp and qualifications

Desired Skills:

Cashbook

Creditors

