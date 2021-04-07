Client Services Manager

- Providing quality customer service through daily management of a team of customer service consultants which includes motivating, recognising and rewarding, coaching, counselling, training and problem solving
- Leading a Contact Centre operations and processes behind a Digital Sales Enablement Strategy, ensuring that field consultants and customers receive best service levels
- Responsible for analysing and interpreting business processes and implementing solutions
- Analysis of system configuration models
- Acting as an escalation point addressing client queries
- Providing reports on delivery of services
- Resolving employee relations issues expressed by team members
- Assisting the Head of Marketing with daily operation of the contact centre
Skills required:
- BA degree in business or related field or equivalent diploma, IIBA, BABOK, CBAP qualification
- A Dimensional/ Data Modelling course highly advantageous
- Proven experience of IT business analysis and business process redeisgn gained in Strategy/ Business analysis or similar role
- 2-3 years of customer service leadership experience
- Experience with call centre systems such as Five9, ServiceNow, Remedy, NICE or similar
- Minimum of 5 years ERP Business Analysis experience
- Knowledge of Transactional systems
- Experience with ERP systems e.g Syspro, Sage, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics
- Proficient in one or more BI visualisation tools
- Call centre quality assurance
- Advanced MSOffice skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Degree
- Diploma
- CRM
- ERP business analysis
- Transactional systems
- BI visualisation
- Call centre management
- CRM Manager
- Customer Service Management
- NICE
- Problem solver
About The Employer:
– Well established company in the FMCG industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Benefits included in cost to company salary