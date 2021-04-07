Client Services Manager

Apr 7, 2021

  • Providing quality customer service through daily management of a team of customer service consultants which includes motivating, recognising and rewarding, coaching, counselling, training and problem solving
  • Leading a Contact Centre operations and processes behind a Digital Sales Enablement Strategy, ensuring that field consultants and customers receive best service levels
  • Responsible for analysing and interpreting business processes and implementing solutions
  • Analysis of system configuration models
  • Acting as an escalation point addressing client queries
  • Providing reports on delivery of services
  • Resolving employee relations issues expressed by team members
  • Assisting the Head of Marketing with daily operation of the contact centre

Skills required:

  • BA degree in business or related field or equivalent diploma, IIBA, BABOK, CBAP qualification
  • A Dimensional/ Data Modelling course highly advantageous
  • Proven experience of IT business analysis and business process redeisgn gained in Strategy/ Business analysis or similar role
  • 2-3 years of customer service leadership experience
  • Experience with call centre systems such as Five9, ServiceNow, Remedy, NICE or similar
  • Minimum of 5 years ERP Business Analysis experience
  • Knowledge of Transactional systems
  • Experience with ERP systems e.g Syspro, Sage, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics
  • Proficient in one or more BI visualisation tools
  • Call centre quality assurance
  • Advanced MSOffice skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Degree
  • Diploma
  • CRM
  • ERP business analysis
  • Transactional systems
  • BI visualisation
  • Call centre management
  • CRM Manager
  • Customer Service Management
  • NICE
  • Problem solver

About The Employer:

– Well established company in the FMCG industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Benefits included in cost to company salary

