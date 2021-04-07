Client Services Manager

Providing quality customer service through daily management of a team of customer service consultants which includes motivating, recognising and rewarding, coaching, counselling, training and problem solving

Leading a Contact Centre operations and processes behind a Digital Sales Enablement Strategy, ensuring that field consultants and customers receive best service levels

Responsible for analysing and interpreting business processes and implementing solutions

Analysis of system configuration models

Acting as an escalation point addressing client queries

Providing reports on delivery of services

Resolving employee relations issues expressed by team members

Assisting the Head of Marketing with daily operation of the contact centre

Skills required:

BA degree in business or related field or equivalent diploma, IIBA, BABOK, CBAP qualification

A Dimensional/ Data Modelling course highly advantageous

Proven experience of IT business analysis and business process redeisgn gained in Strategy/ Business analysis or similar role

2-3 years of customer service leadership experience

Experience with call centre systems such as Five9, ServiceNow, Remedy, NICE or similar

Minimum of 5 years ERP Business Analysis experience

Knowledge of Transactional systems

Experience with ERP systems e.g Syspro, Sage, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics

Proficient in one or more BI visualisation tools

Call centre quality assurance

Advanced MSOffice skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

Degree

Diploma

CRM

ERP business analysis

Transactional systems

BI visualisation

Call centre management

CRM Manager

Customer Service Management

NICE

Problem solver

About The Employer:

– Well established company in the FMCG industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Benefits included in cost to company salary

Learn more/Apply for this position