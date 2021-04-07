Coding / programming tutor – Work from home position at IT Career Switch

Apr 7, 2021

IMMEDIATE START AVAILABLE

Due to the ongoing success of our online Coding Traineeship we are looking to bring on a bright Programming Tutor to add to our fantastic growing team. You will be joining a passionate, ambitious and innovative company that are offering a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to work from home. Specializing in training and launching careers in the IT Sector, our products are really making a difference to people lives. With a great pay and annual leave structure, you will be joining a company that really looks after its employees!

Location: Work from Home (All computer and phone equipment will be provided to you)
Monthly Salary: £600 – £1,000 DOE
Hours: Monday-Friday 9AM-5:30PM (UK time)
Annual Leave: 25 days
Job Type: Permanent, Full-time
Roles and responsibilities

  • Supporting our students studying our Coding Traineeship
  • Responding to students questions quickly and efficiently
  • Email support with some scheduled call backs
  • Checking students code and finding errors

IDEAL CANDIDATE will have knowledge of the following programming languages:

  • HTML5/CSS3/Javascript
  • Python
  • C#
  • PHP
  • Java
  • React
  • SQL

The successful candidate will also have the following qualities:

  • Patience when speaking to students who’re struggling
  • Ability to find errors in code
  • Ability to use own initiative
  • A team player
  • Self-motivated
  • IT Literate
  • Excellent level of English reading and writing

On the job training provided.

Due to the volume of applications, if you have not heard from us within 5 working days please assume that on this occasion your application has been unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

At IT Career Switch we are devoted to kick-starting people’s careers in IT no matter what your experience level is. Our unique IT Traineeships combine training, qualifications, and IT recruitment all in one convenient online package.

