Coding / programming tutor – Work from home position at IT Career Switch

IMMEDIATE START AVAILABLE
Due to the ongoing success of our online Coding Traineeship we are looking to bring on a bright Programming Tutor to add to our fantastic growing team. You will be joining a passionate, ambitious and innovative company that are offering a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to work from home. Specializing in training and launching careers in the IT Sector, our products are really making a difference to people lives. With a great pay and annual leave structure, you will be joining a company that really looks after its employees!
Location: Work from Home (All computer and phone equipment will be provided to you)
Monthly Salary: £600 – £1,000 DOE
Hours: Monday-Friday 9AM-5:30PM (UK time)
Annual Leave: 25 days
Job Type: Permanent, Full-time
Roles and responsibilities
- Supporting our students studying our Coding Traineeship
- Responding to students questions quickly and efficiently
- Email support with some scheduled call backs
- Checking students code and finding errors
IDEAL CANDIDATE will have knowledge of the following programming languages:
- HTML5/CSS3/Javascript
- Python
- C#
- PHP
- Java
- React
- SQL
The successful candidate will also have the following qualities:
- Patience when speaking to students who’re struggling
- Ability to find errors in code
- Ability to use own initiative
- A team player
- Self-motivated
- IT Literate
- Excellent level of English reading and writing
On the job training provided.
Due to the volume of applications, if you have not heard from us within 5 working days please assume that on this occasion your application has been unsuccessful.
About The Employer:
At IT Career Switch we are devoted to kick-starting people’s careers in IT no matter what your experience level is. Our unique IT Traineeships combine training, qualifications, and IT recruitment all in one convenient online package.