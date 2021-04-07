Coding / programming tutor – Work from home position at IT Career Switch

IMMEDIATE START AVAILABLE

Due to the ongoing success of our online Coding Traineeship we are looking to bring on a bright Programming Tutor to add to our fantastic growing team. You will be joining a passionate, ambitious and innovative company that are offering a unique opportunity for the successful candidate to work from home. Specializing in training and launching careers in the IT Sector, our products are really making a difference to people lives. With a great pay and annual leave structure, you will be joining a company that really looks after its employees!

Location: Work from Home (All computer and phone equipment will be provided to you)

Monthly Salary: £600 – £1,000 DOE

Hours: Monday-Friday 9AM-5:30PM (UK time)

Annual Leave: 25 days

Job Type: Permanent, Full-time

Roles and responsibilities

Supporting our students studying our Coding Traineeship

Responding to students questions quickly and efficiently

Email support with some scheduled call backs

Checking students code and finding errors

IDEAL CANDIDATE will have knowledge of the following programming languages:

HTML5/CSS3/Javascript

Python

C#

PHP

Java

React

SQL

The successful candidate will also have the following qualities:

Patience when speaking to students who’re struggling

Ability to find errors in code

Ability to use own initiative

A team player

Self-motivated

IT Literate

Excellent level of English reading and writing

On the job training provided.

Due to the volume of applications, if you have not heard from us within 5 working days please assume that on this occasion your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

Javascript

Python

C#

PHP

Java

react

SQL

About The Employer:

At IT Career Switch we are devoted to kick-starting people’s careers in IT no matter what your experience level is. Our unique IT Traineeships combine training, qualifications, and IT recruitment all in one convenient online package.

