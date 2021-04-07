Credit Risk and Compliance Manager

Managing the companys credit risk portfolio and ensuring that the company policies and procedurescomply with regulatory and ethical standards. Responsible for the overall credit risk management and the proactive identifying of risks, measuring and ongoing monitoring and management of credit risk for all product types.

Minimum Qualification:

BCom Finance

Risk or equivalent qualification

Preferred Qualification: CA (SA)/CFA

3years experience in Credit Risk Management

Desired Skills:

credit risk

Compliance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

The client offer cost effective and sustainable leasing solutions to companies and institutions alike to help them finance and purchase the technology they need to run their business efficiently and keep their IT equipment up to date.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

