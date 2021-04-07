Credit Supervisor at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Oversee a team of credit controllers and collections specialists to ensure output is aligned to business requirements. Serve as an escalation point for issues and a conduit between the credit and collections team and the rest of the business. Identify changes or improvements to processes and business rules to improve business performance against KPIsClient DetailsMy client within the Telecommunications Industry is looking for a Credit Supervisor to join their team.DescriptionResponsibilities Include but are not limited to :
- Ensure execution of work as required by the credit and collections team.
- Submit regular feedback and reports per required deadlines set by the business to Operations Manager and COO
- Monitor team performance against KPIs and address any challenges.
- Recommend and define new rules, processes or policies.
- Oversee implementation of new rules into systems.
- Communicate regularly with business teams.
- Oversee processing of credits in line with company policy.
- Ensure adherence to applicable legislation i.e., NCA etc.
Profile
- Relevant Credit management qualification
- Strong Billing system experience
- Possibly worked with a call centre
- Strong Collections knowledge and experience
- Experience having managed relationships with Vendors
- Adherence to processes and governance
- Telecommunications industry background experience
Job OfferCTC – Upto R700 000 p/annumBenefits to be discussed telephonically.
About The Employer:
Credit Supervisor Within Telecommunications