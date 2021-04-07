Desktop Support (Contract)

Requirements:
We require a Desktop contractor to start immediately in the Desktop team based in Cape Town.
- Contract is 3 months with possible extension for 3months.
- Onsite Cape Town
- No remote work from home / alternative location
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Desktop area
- Shift rotation: 7am – 4pm / 9-6pm it will be based on the need but should be a weekly rotation.
- Main focus areas: Setup of Machines (Desktop and Laptop), Hardware and Software supports.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful