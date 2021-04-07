Desktop Support (Contract)

Requirements:

We require a Desktop contractor to start immediately in the Desktop team based in Cape Town.

Contract is 3 months with possible extension for 3months.

Onsite Cape Town

No remote work from home / alternative location

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Desktop area

Shift rotation: 7am – 4pm / 9-6pm it will be based on the need but should be a weekly rotation.

Main focus areas: Setup of Machines (Desktop and Laptop), Hardware and Software supports.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position