DevOps Engineer at Parvana

Apr 7, 2021

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
    They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

  • Determining and applying hosting environment best practices and product performance monitoring strategies.

  • Building and deploying automation.

  • Contributing to release planning and execution.

  • Delivering production support.

  • Ensuring that the deployment environment is safe and secure against cybersecurity threats.

Qualifications:

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 years experience in a similar / related role.
  • Basic server hardware knowledge.
  • Comfortable in a Linux Administration environment.
  • Experience in deployment automation.
  • PostgreSQL experience preferred.
  • Experience in setting up and configuration cloud environments (Azure and/or/vs AWS).
  • Continuous learning and research mindset (self-starter).
  • Great communication skills.
  • Strong problem solving abilities.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

