DevOps Engineer at Parvana

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
Responsibilities:
- Determining and applying hosting environment best practices and product performance monitoring strategies.
- Building and deploying automation.
- Contributing to release planning and execution.
- Delivering production support.
- Ensuring that the deployment environment is safe and secure against cybersecurity threats.
Qualifications:
- IT related degree or diploma is preferable.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 years experience in a similar / related role.
- Basic server hardware knowledge.
- Comfortable in a Linux Administration environment.
- Experience in deployment automation.
- PostgreSQL experience preferred.
- Experience in setting up and configuration cloud environments (Azure and/or/vs AWS).
- Continuous learning and research mindset (self-starter).
- Great communication skills.
- Strong problem solving abilities.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]