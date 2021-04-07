DevOps Engineer at Parvana

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

Determining and applying hosting environment best practices and product performance monitoring strategies.

Building and deploying automation.

Contributing to release planning and execution.

Delivering production support.

Ensuring that the deployment environment is safe and secure against cybersecurity threats.

Qualifications:

IT related degree or diploma is preferable.

Skills / Experience:

3 years experience in a similar / related role.

Basic server hardware knowledge.

Comfortable in a Linux Administration environment.

Experience in deployment automation.

PostgreSQL experience preferred.

Experience in setting up and configuration cloud environments (Azure and/or/vs AWS).

Continuous learning and research mindset (self-starter).

Great communication skills.

Strong problem solving abilities.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

